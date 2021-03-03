D.he ski jumping high-flyer suddenly stopped, a whole team is withdrawing: three corona cases depress the mood at the Nordic World Ski Championships in Oberstdorf and for the first time also have a sporting effect. For Norway’s ski jumping star Halvor Egner Granerud, after a positive test, the dream of World Cup gold is in all probability over.

“I’m pretty sad, but I feel completely okay with lighter symptoms,” the 24-year-old top favorite was quoted as saying in a message from the Norwegian Ski Association on Wednesday. In addition, the tests with two employees of the Italian ski jumping team were positive, whereupon the delegation withdrew the entire team from the World Championships.

“There are ups and downs in life”

“There are ups and downs in life. And for me this season has been a dream come true, and I have achieved my goals,” wrote Granerud, who is the leader in the overall World Cup, on social networks. “I’m a little uncomfortable, but I’m fine. For me, that shows how important it is to be careful. ”He feels that he has done everything to avoid a corona infection – and yet such an infection is possible. “That obviously means my World Cup is over, and that’s a shame. But that’s life sometimes. “

At the World Cup in Allgäu, both the athletes and all other participants are closely tested for the virus. For the accredited, either PCR or antigen tests are compulsory every two days. In the first week of the World Cup, five of around 12,000 tests were positive – two of them on the Italian jumping team.

The best ski jumper of the winter

Granerud is by far the best ski jumper this winter. After eleven wins this season, the leader’s yellow jersey can hardly be taken away from him in the World Cup. Even if he fell short of the high expectations at major events such as the Four Hills Tournament or the World Cup opener in Allgäu, his failure would significantly increase the medal chances for Germany’s best jumpers Karl Geiger and Markus Eisenbichler.

A positive corona test had already caused a stir at the Four Hills Tournament. The Pole Klemens Muranka was initially tested positive in Oberstdorf and later tested negative several times. The entire Polish team was first disqualified, but was finally allowed to jump after around 20 hours of turbulence. Nine days later, Pole Kamil Stoch won the tour.