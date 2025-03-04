Kristin Mürer Stemland is always on the move: on the stands, in the fanzone, with the teams. When it happens, the 44-year-old pulls out the walkie talkie in her thick, red jacket and tries to solve the problem. What you do as a sports director and Chief Operating Officer of a Nordic World Ski World Cup. Only one thing does not have one under control: the weather.

SZ: Ms. Mürer Stemland, it is half -time at these Nordic World Ski World Championships. The mood is excellent, the weather more than modest. Rain, purr, hail, in the night from Monday to Tuesday, ten centimeters of fresh snow fell. What does the weather forecast look like for the second week – there are flood warnings north of Trondheim?

Kristin Mürer Stemland: Not so ideal, it gets warmer again, and a lot of rain is still announced. But you know that none of this worries me at all. We are in Trondheim, here the weather is often changeable (laughs). That’s why we are prepared for this weather. It will have no effect, not on the cross -country skiing route, not even on the ski jumping facility. We also have a lot of snow here.

Where, then? It was almost melted by Monday. Okay, it snowed overnight. But a lot looks different.

No, no, we have a hill out of snow here in the granases ski center, you can see that there behind the ski jumping ski jumps. This is our reserve, 20,000 cubic meters of snow. But we don’t want to use them if possible. We have all over the cross -country skiing routes with artificial snow anyway, which is the basis, it is natural snow. Depending on the section, the snow height is 60 to 100 centimeters. The conditions are of course a challenge for the teams’ waxes. But we are outdoor sports.

The ski jumps on the left, the snow depot in the middle: View of the Granases at the World Cup ski center near Trondheim. (Photo: Gorm Kallestad/NTB/Imago)

When will the route be prepared before the races?

It depends on when the competitions start. Not many helpers are on the track at night. However, the preparation of the systems due to the fresh snow was not easy on Tuesday. The preparers started at seven on Sunday because the competitions did not begin before twelve o’clock. On Thursday, the first World Cup day, the prologue in cross-country skiing sprint was already at ten o’clock. You have to go on the route earlier. But also there: whether it is sunny, snow or rains – it hardly makes any differences.

Are there any other snow leaks around Trondheim?This is the only depot. Before the start of the season it still had about 40,000 cubic meters, then the hill was removed to fill the route. To do this, the snow is loaded onto a truck and brought to the route, distribute slopes and then smooth it. But we have this depot every year, it has nothing to do with the World Championships. It should even last again beyond the coming summer and then serve as a snow ground for November and December. Then everyone can ski, the squad athletes, families, students.

And in summer, the depot doesn’t melt away?

No, the snow is then stored under a layer of wood chips, so a maximum of 20 percent should melt away.

That still sounds like a huge amount of energy. What about sustainability?

We know about climate change, which are increasingly warmer winter. We therefore want to become the most sustainable World Cup from everyone. No parking spaces at the ski center, electric vehicles as shuttles for the athletes, spectators and volunteers, dishes from the region, recycling and waste separation. Disposable packaging is prohibited, food that remains and are edible, we donate or compost. And we are the first Nordic Ski World Cup in which the use of fluoropia is prohibited.

The latter is mandatory anyway since the international ski association banned the 2023/24 season. But what about the snow laboratory that is also available in Trondheim?

At the University of Science and Technology in Trondheim, there is a project for snow production in Trondheim and all of Norway in cooperation with Sintef, one of the largest research institutes in Europe. It is examined how to reduce electricity consumption when making artificial snow – for example by using the waste heat from waste incineration plants or other industries for energy generation. And the idea is to set up an international snow laboratory here in granases.

They used to be a successful cross -country skier themselves, have reached two World Cup victories in a team with sports greats such as Marit Björgen and Therese Johaug, the latter is still here at the World Cup. What are the best conditions for yourself? Listen, we are Norwegians! We are used to having good skis, no matter what weather. That may also be an advantage for us at these World Championships.