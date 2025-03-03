Andreas Wellinger urged when the national ski jumping coach Stefan Horngacher spoke to the media, because he was now: “It is going, go Weida now,” said Wellinger jokingly. But the ski jumper who starts for SC Ruhpolding had to be patient. He liked to take the two minutes, the man who had just promoted the Germans out of their crisis. Because Wellinger had become second of the normal hill in Trondheim, his companion Karl Geiger (SC Oberstdorf) was fourth. Norwegian Marius Lindvik won the title, bronze won the Austrian Jan Hörl.

It is a dream result for the Germans who crashed on the four -hill tour and also lived through sobering results in terms of sport. They had completely lost their flight and self -confidence, especially the previously so strong Pius Paschke, who was now disappointing 30th in the Granasen ski center near Trondheim (Philipp Raimund finished 15th). Wellinger, who ran more perplexed than jubilant through the target area, said: “I was in one mode and in a focus that was extremely productive. It takes a little more to go into emotions. “

Emotions that fluctuated between frustration and joy at Geiger: “A fourth place in a major event is really bad,” said the five -time world champion, who, despite strong jumps, had jumped past a medal for almost four points. But also for Geiger, who, like the entire German team on the four -hill tour, had jumped deep, the result was a relief.

Wellinger, twice world champion and Olympic champion, still emphasized what this result could do for the DSV eagles: “We had an extremely hard two months, no podium since December. It is a liberation for the whole team. ” His strong performance had indicated that he had already shown great jumps in the qualification. Now he landed at 106.5 and 104.5 meters-in an outstanding competition in which numerous athletes cracked the 100-meter brand. National coach Horngacher also seemed relieved: “It was an extreme stone that fell down. The little ski jump is very important for us. We had the best chances of the misery. If you have a medal, the other things are much easier. “

The jumpers are now switching to the big hill, first on Wednesday the mixed is pending, with the best medal opportunities also for the Germans. Because the Bakken in Trondheim, they are.