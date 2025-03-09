Athletes, trainers and service staff left the World Championships in Trondheim on Sunday; The material, ski, wax, sewing machines were also loaded. What remains are stunned, trouble, horror. The sports director of the Norwegian Ski Association, Jan Erik Aalbu, admitted the manipulations at the diving suits of the Norwegian athletes on Sunday afternoon in Teamhotel in Trondheim. He did not want to name the name of those responsible. He only apologized and announced an internal investigation.