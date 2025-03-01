The German ski jumpers got the second medal in the second competition in the Norwegian Trondheim. In the line -up Juliane Seyfarth, Katharina Schmid, Agnes Reisch and Selina Freitag, the quartet of national coach Heinz Kuttin missed the desired title defense, but took third place and won bronze. Only the victorious Norwegians Austria were stronger.

The successful World Cup days go on for final jumper Friday. The day before, she had won silver in singles behind the Slovenin Nika Prevc. The competition in Seefeld in Seefeld in Tyrol in 2019 remains a trump card from the German team. Only at the home game 2021 in Oberstdorf did the selection went away empty -handed, with the other decisions there was twice gold and now bronze.

Nordic Ski World Cup :Silver for Friday, more money for everyone Selina Friday, 23, has been deserved for the appreciation of women’s ski jumping. In Trondheim, she is now crowning her previous career with a World Cup medal.

Schmid, before her wedding Althaus, was part of the quartet for all three medals. With seven World Cup titles, the 28-year-old is only just behind Ski jumps size Thomas Morgenstern, who has won eight gold medals to date. In theory, Schmid could still pass in Trondheim. Seyfarth (2019) and Friday (2023) were at team gold once earlier. The Reisch, who rose to the world class this winter, won a World Cup medal for the first time with her teammates. “I am much more determined today to try to jump freely and have fun,” she said during the competition. She succeeded in 99.5 meters, especially when she started. In the individual she had become tenth before, for the ski jumpers the first part of Trondheim ends happily after the undertaking started with an injury shock. Luisa Görlich suffered a serious knee injury in the qualification for the individual on Thursday and cheered on her colleagues as a spectator. It is “quite good according to the circumstances,” she said on ZDF: “The rest will then show up after the MRI.” The 26-year-old wants to leave on Sunday.

Then the men are in singles, after that it goes for everyone to the big ski jump. There will be further chances of medals on Wednesday (4 p.m.) in mixed and on Friday in the second individual (4.15 p.m.).