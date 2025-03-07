Andreas Wellinger welcomed the journalists on the edge of the Großschanze on Thursday evening. This is never a good sign. “What is the difference between yesterday and today?” He asked, to give the answer himself: “Today it was dry.”

For a change, there were no fall streams on this ninth World Cup day from the sky, but the result remained the same as 24 hours earlier: fourth place for the German ski jumping team in the team men’s competition as in the mixed competition the day before. On the large Bakken, which is located right next to the little one, the recently spoiled DSV team jumped too short.

In the week before, the yield was gratifying with two World Cup silver medals for Wellinger and Selina Freitag in singles as well as third place for the women’s team. “We came in well on the small ski jump, the changeover to the big one was not so successful. It’s not so easy here, the hill is very own, ”said national coach Stefan Horngacher.

Nordic Ski World Cup 2025 :Ski jumping, cross -country skiing and combination: Overview of the dates Three disciplines, eleven days and 27 competitions: Curse, ski jumpers and combiners are in demand at the Nordic Ski World Cup. Our schedule shows when which competition takes place and what it looks like in the medal mirror.

“None of us made a perfect jump today,” says Wellinger

In the meantime, the mood is rather cloudy, whereupon an arbitrary excerpt from the collective vocabulary treasure on Thursday could give a note: “frustration”, “convict”, “stupid”, “shit”, “let”. In fact, as always in this complicated sport, the situation is far more subtle. Because one or two jumps are quite successful for the athletes. Philipp Raimund, for example, was quite satisfied with his individual performance (135.5 and 135.0 meters), as was Wellinger (132.0 and 133.5 meters). In addition, however, Karl Geiger, Stephan Leyhe, Raimund and Wellinger had no chance against the Slovenian team around Domen Prevc, the brother of the world champion Nika Prevc, who secured the title from Austria and Norway. And this time the distance to the World Cup host country was also considerable. The task, calculated, calculated, 29, was complex: “Four people have to jump cleanly in a total of eight times. And none of us made a perfect jump today. “

Karl Geiger, 32, who has acquired his previous collection of five World Cup gold medals consistently in team competitions. “Fourth again! This is a bitter pill that you have to swallow, ”he said, already in singles from the normal hill, he had just missed the bronze medal in Trondheim. On Thursday, the second jump missed him because in the timing of the offspring, he calculated a fraction of a second, which he wanted to compensate for with a squeegee movement, which is why the entire flight was apparently too short with 119 meters, as he explained. “That frustrated when it happens in the team,” said the perfectionist: “Because in team competitions I was always a bank.” At the latest at this point, the medal opportunities for the team were gone.

The nice thing is: there is still a chance, because on Saturday there is the individual on the large hill for the men on Saturday at the end of the jump competitions in the Wetterloch Trondheim. Wellinger is behavior optimistic because his feeling of jumping has improved from day to day, Geiger is still rather skeptical. But at least both had the privilege of climbing the Schanzturm and flying to the dusk at a World Cup, which was denied to colleague Pius Paschke, 34, on Thursday. The DSV athlete, which had won the first five competitions of the season so confidently, who had flew to everyone for a while, has been looking for its form since December. Horngacher had not nominated him for the team after training, but Lehye. The agony of a fourth place is also relative.