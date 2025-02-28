Vinzenz Geiger was very clear in his thoughts: “Norway is the favorite for gold. It would be nice if we could annoy you, ”said the two-time Olympic champion from SC 06 Oberstdorf after ski jumping and before starting the trail in the mixed competition. The 27-year-old Nordic combinator was right with the first set. But the second sentence remained an illusion. Because the hosts around Jarl Magnus Riiber ran up and away at their home World Cup in Trondheim. In the end they finished 36 minutes and 37 seconds – and had brought out the second -placed people in this short time and 16 seconds. The beautiful for Geiger, Julian Schmid, Jenny Nowak and Nathalie Armbruster: The German quartet won the same silver medal, as at the World Cup premiere of this competition two years ago in Planica, at that time Norway also won. Bronze went to Austria again this time.

Geiger later saw a “great start, there is pressure”. And Nathalie Armbruster, who had missed a medal on Thursday in the mass start of the women, was more pleased about second place than that she was annoyed by missed gold: “We were relatively agreed that it was mainly about securing silver,” said the 19 -year -old Black Forest: “It was a really cool day today. The silver medal is more than deserved. “

Nordic Ski World Cup :Silver for Friday, more money for everyone Selina Friday, 23, has been deserved for the appreciation of women’s ski jumping. In Trondheim, she is now crowning her previous career with a World Cup medal.

The Norwegian combiners had jumped too dominant, walking superior to the cross -country ski run. There was simply no possible final duel between violinist and riiber. Also because crossbowers and Nowak ended up a few meters too early while jumping. “You also have to jump close to the Norwegians if you want to win gold,” said Julian Schmid, who spoke of “not very simple conditions with a lot of wind” when jumping. The DSV quartet went to the cross-country skiing relay from third place, and there was 28 seconds behind Norway. The Japanese, who went into the cross -country ski run with a 14 -second lead over the violinist and Co., were soon caught up.

The fact that the DSV team was now going to silver should also be thanks to a special fact: the women and men who usually go separate paths in training and have been practicing and traveling together in Lillehammer almost constantly before Christmas, including service and technology team. “To have synergies, but also so that the athletes grow together,” says national coach Eric Frenzel: “It was a delicate flower and has now grown together into a team.”

“I have great concern about our sport. As a young athlete, you are thinking of your thoughts. “

The question for the future is how strongly this flow can be cast in the future. Because the Nordic combination no longer has a big lobby, especially at the Winter Olympics, the women have never been there, and they are not in 2026 in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo. For 2030 in France they fight for the recording. At the same time, there are efforts to completely remove the third Nordic sport (in addition to cross -country skiing and ski jumping) in 2030, including the men. A reasoning of the IOC: In the format, the same nations would always divide the medals, the tension suffer.

If you follow this reason, the mixed competition in Trondheim was now water on the mills of the officials: Again, Norway, Germany and Austria stood on the podium, with a moderate tension. At the same time, Geiger says: “Of course, the three nations are dominant with us, but that is also available in many other sports.”

It is a lot in this debate, funding, coaching and squad positions, the training of young people who are not very motivated if they are no longer even able to take part in the Olympic Games. Ultimately, it is about surviving an entire sport. To say it with Nathalie Armbruster’s words: “I am very worried about our sport. Especially as a young athlete you worry about your thoughts. This is my passion, my job, and I actually want to do it for a while. ”

Against this background, there will be many meetings in Trondheim. The DSV will also try to do further persuasion for IOC representatives. But first of all you can look forward to a little, via World Cup silver in the mixed.