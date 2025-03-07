The German cross -country skiers won bronze with the season at the World Cup in Trondheim. Pia Fink, Katharina Hennig, Helen Hoffmann and Victoria Carl gave the team of team boss Peter Schlickenrieder the first medal at the title fights in Norway on Friday.

After 4 by 7.5 kilometers, they only had to give up the victorious Swedes Emma Ribom, Frida Karlsson, Ebba Andersson and Jonna Sundling and the quartet from Norway. The outstanding Sundling caught the long leading Norwegians and spoiled the gold party to the hosts. Carl prevailed against Finnin Jasmi Joensuu in the final sprint.

Duel for gold, duel for bronze

Fink started strongly, took out a lead over the favorite Swedes, among other things. “I am glad that it worked out,” said the 29-year-old in the ARD. “I think it will be very nerve -wracking now.” She handed over to Hennig as a second.

The team sprint Olympic champion from Saxony had to let Frida Karlsson from Sweden pass. Hoffmann took over in third place. The 23-year-old lost her lead over Finn Krista Parmakoski and ran with her to the last change. While Norway and Sweden dueled for gold, Carl had to judge in the fight for bronze against Joensuu. She made it. At the past World Cup, the German team had won silver in a different line -up.

At the weekend, the final races over 50 kilometers are still on the program. Germany is not one of the medal favorites here.