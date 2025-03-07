In Trondheim, the disciplines of ski jumping, cross -country skiing and Nordic combination meet Nordic Ski World Championship. On February 27th it starts on March 9th the last decision takes place. A total of 27 competitions are held.

The cross -country skiers are most common (14 times), followed by the ski jumpers (seven times) and the combiners (six times). In our You can also search for the disciplinethat you are most interested in.

Today on March 7th the relay competition of the Nordic combiners made up for by the large hill. Around 12 o’clock Should the athletes jump off 3:30 p.m. it goes on the trail. In the Cross -country skiing are the women with their relay race today 1:15 p.m. on the track. Around 4.15 p.m. Are the women in Ski jumping from the large hill. The ARD Is there live in all medal decisions.

Results from Thursday, March 6th

On Thursday it went haywire in Trondheim. Because of hurricane gusts, the season of the Nordic combiners be canceled. The relay race of the men in Cross -country skiing won as expected Norway. Silver fetched the Switzerland In the final spurt against Sweden.

In the Ski jumping have the Slovenes shown the best jumps and grabbed gold. Behind it landed with a narrow lead Austrian. Bronze went on Norwaywhich was around 60 points ahead of the DSV team.

Results from Wednesday, March 5th

The two found on Wednesday Para competition instead of. The German team won bronze twice in the six races.

In the Cross -country skiing The team sprint women were the Sweden once again not to beat. They won in front of the USA and the Switzerland. The men stood Norway At the top, silver went on Finlandthat a shoe tip before Sweden came to the finish.

And Norway Also jumped in the mixed team competition for gold. With a clear lead Slovenia. Austria benefited from a weak first round of the DSV team. In the end, there were around eight points ahead to secure bronze.

SZ Plus Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo :The king of the snow festival games Record in Trondheim: The Norwegian Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo wins its fifth gold medal at the home World Cup. Many of the 40,000 spectators came to the trail alone because of his alone.

Results from Tuesday, March 4th

Two found on Tuesday Cross -country skiing-T competitions at the Nordic Ski World Cup. In the men over the ten kilometers classic, as so often three Norwegians. Johannes Klaebo Had around nine seconds ahead Erik Valnes. Third was Harald Amundsen.

As in the skiathlon, the Swede won the women Ebba Andersson before Therese Johaug (Norway). Again it was just 1.3 seconds. Third place secured Frida Karlsson (Sweden).

Therese Johaug at the Nordic Ski World Cup :From retirement to the last hurray Therese Johaug won 14 World Cup titles in cross-country skiing, for the World Cup in Norway, she returned from the sports pension-and was narrowly beaten twice. At the women’s premiere over 50 cross-country kilometers, she wants to revenge.

Results From Sunday, March 2nd

Both Nordic combiners Norway celebrated a double success. Gyda Hansen Was faster in the trail than her compatriot Ida Marie Hagen. Bronze went on Lisa Hirner (Austria). In the Cross -country skiing Sweden got the second gold medal. Ebba Anderson won in the photo finish against Therese Johaug (Norway). Went to 3rd place Jonna Sundling (Sweden) to the finish.

Medal jubilee with the Germans Ski jumpers. At the first World Cup competition won Andreas Wellinger Like 2023 silver on the normal hill. It won Marius Lindvik (Norway), Jan Hörl The podium completed from Austria. Karl Geiger missed a medal fourth fourth.

Results from Saturday, March 1st

The king crowned himself again. Jarl Magnus Riiber (Norway) got his tenth World Cup title. In the compact edition of the Nordic combination (A jump, firm distances after jumping) he sat in front of his compatriot Jens Frequer through. Third was the German Vinzenz Geiger.

In the Cross -country skiing There was a purely Norwegian podium beforehand. Johannes Klaebo won in the target sprint Martin Nyenget and Harald Amundsen. Friedrich Moch Was a good tenth at the 20 kilometer skiathlon.

For the Ski jumpers It went in team-jumping around the medals. Once again, the host country could not be beat. Norway had around 20 points ahead of Austria. Germany got bronze.

Results from Friday, February 28th

The first medal for Germany in Ski jumping the women. Selina Friday Was behind the currently best jumper Nika Prevc (Slovenia) second. Came in third place Anna Ström from Norway.

At the Nordic combination played the Norwegian once more their dominance. In the Mixed relay the two men and two women got gold. Silver went on Germany,, Austria secured bronze in the final sprint.

Results from Thursday, February 27th

In the Cross-country sprint The world champion Jonna Sundling (Sweden) through. She occurred Kristine Skistad (Norway) and Nicole Fähndrich (Switzerland) to the finish. The men triumphed once again Johannes Klaebowho his worst rivals Federico Pellegrino referred to the silver rank. Bronze surprisingly won the Finn Lauri vuorinen.

In the Nordic combination comes the world champion from Japan. Yuna Kasai prevailed after mass start and jumping – before the favorite Gyda Westvold Hansen (Norway). Bronze also went to Japan. Haruka Kasai stayed in front of the American Alexa Brabec. With Jenny Nowak and Nathalie Armbruster, two Germans followed in 5th and 6th place.

Combined Nathalie Armbruster :Ski jump, trail, school The Nordic combined Nathalie Armbruster masters an unusual triple load. The 19-year-old goes to the World Cup in Trondheim as a World Cup leader. “Crazy!” She thinks herself.

Nordic Ski World Cup on TV and schedule

The first and that ZDF divide the transmission of the Nordic Ski World Cup on TV. The ZDF takes over the first four days and shows almost all competitions in the main program. The Nordic combination of women with the mass start only see fans in the sports studio livestream as well as the second round of ski jumps men on Sunday due to the election of the citizenship in Hamburg.

Eurosport Also transfers all competitions either in the main program or in the paid TV station Eurosport 2 and the paid streaming service Discovery+.