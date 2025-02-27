In Trondheim, the disciplines of ski jumping, cross -country skiing and Nordic combination meet Nordic Ski World Championship. On February 27th it starts on March 9th the last decision takes place. A total of 25 competitions are held.

The cross -country skiers are most common (twelve times), followed by the ski jumpers (seven times) and the combiners (six times). In our You can also search for the disciplinethat you are most interested in.

Nordic Ski World Cup 2025: Favorites and German hopes

Cross -country skiing

The great dominance from Norway was broken this season. Johannes Klaebo leads in the overall World Cup, but among the top five can be found Edvin Anger (Sweden), Hugo Lapalus (France) and Federico Pellegrino (Italy) Three other nations. Nevertheless, gold will usually only go through a Norwegian athlete. From a German perspective, precious metal would be a surprise that showed the best performance in winter Friedrich Moch (Twelfth in the overall ranking).

For women is Jessica Digginins (USA) one of the great favorites on gold. In the sprint, the Finn Jasmi Joensuu And the Swedish Jonna Sundling Hope for a medal. Germany has with Victoria CarlSecond in the overall World Cup, good chances of precious metal.

Ski jumping

If the shape is right, it becomes a duel between Daniel Tschofenig (Austria) and Johann Andre Forfang (Norway). Also Jan Hörl and Stefan Kraft (both Austria) were often on the podium during the season. From a German perspective, a medal would be a huge surprise. Since the four-hill tour, the DSV eagles have jumped after, some with placements beyond the top ten.

The situation is different for women. Stood there Selina Friday (Germany) last in second place four times in a row. Gold is only over the World Cup Nika Prevc (Slovenia). The German Katharina SchmidDominating at the beginning of the season, recently looking for their shape.

Nordic combination

It is the last World Cup for the dominator of recent years. Jarl Magnus Riiber will end his career due to his disease disease. The eight -time world champion wants to collect further titles in his home country. His worst rivals are the Germans Vinzenz Geiger and Julian Schmid as well as the Austrian Johannes Lamparter.

Celebrated with the women Nathalie Armbruster (Germany) Finally her third win of the season. Still is Ida Marie Hagen (Norway) the great gold favorite who has eight successes this winter.

Nordic Ski World Cup :“I don’t know how she can do it” The Nordic combined Nathalie Armbruster masters a triple burden: hill, trail, school. The 19-year-old goes to the World Cup in Trondheim as a World Cup leader. “Crazy!” She thinks herself.

Nordic Ski World Cup on TV and schedule

The first and that ZDF divide the transmission of the Nordic Ski World Cup on TV. The ZDF takes over the first four days and shows almost all competitions in the main program. The Nordic combination of women with the mass start only see fans in the sports studio livestream as well as the second round of ski jumps men on Sunday due to the election of the citizenship in Hamburg.

Eurosport Also transfers all competitions either in the main program or in the paid TV station Eurosport 2 and the paid streaming service Discovery+.