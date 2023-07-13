Nordic school | A new bilingual school starts in Helsinki

In the Nordic school, which will start in August of next year in Helsinki, half of the teaching will be in Finnish and half in Swedish.

in Helsinki will start a Nordic school in August next year. Its teaching emphasizes Nordic cooperation and culture as well as Nordic languages, the city of Helsinki says in its announcement.

The school will be in the premises of Yhtenäiskoulu in Käpylä. The Nordic school works in cooperation with the Swedish-speaking Kottby lågstadieskolan.

Nordic school when starting, a class is created where half of the teaching is in Finnish and half in Swedish. All students from Helsinki can apply, regardless of home address or native language.

If more students apply to the school than there are places available, the selection will be decided by lottery.

Yhtenäiskoulu continues as a neighborhood school for Finnish-speaking students in the area, and they have the right to a place in a Finnish-speaking class.