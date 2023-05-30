Tuesday, May 30, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Nordic countries | The US foreign minister will meet the Swedish prime minister today – later in the week he will visit Finland

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 30, 2023
in World Europe
0
Nordic countries | The US foreign minister will meet the Swedish prime minister today – later in the week he will visit Finland

Antony Blinken and the Swedish ministers will hold a press conference tonight.

of the United States foreign minister Antony Blinken has started his visit to the Nordic countries.

Meet Blinke today Prime Minister of Sweden by Ulf Kristersson and Foreign Minister Tobias Billström In Lulea. A meeting of the US-EU Trade and Technology Council will be held in Luleå, where Blinken will participate.

Luulaja is also currently running The Arctic Challenge Exercise as one main base.

Blinken and the Swedish ministers will hold a press conference tonight.

After Sweden, Blinken travels to Norway and after that to Finland. In Norway, Blinken participates in NATO’s informal meeting of foreign ministers.

Blinken’s a speech is scheduled to be held on Friday in Helsinki. The topic of the speech is Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine.

In Finland, Blinke is met by the prime minister Sanna Marini (sd) and Foreign Minister Pekka Haaviston (green).

#Nordic #countries #foreign #minister #meet #Swedish #prime #minister #today #week #visit #Finland

See also  Salibandy | Mika Kohonen wanted to live the eternal life of Peter Pan until his leg broke in the middle of the match - it came to his rescue
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Named the features of making a will for an only child

Named the features of making a will for an only child

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result