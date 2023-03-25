Nordic countries | The Nordic countries unify their air forces as a result of the Russian war of aggression

The goal is that the Nordic air forces could operate together in all situations.

Finland, the air forces of Sweden, Norway and Denmark will start a wider and more unified cooperation than before. Finnish Air Force announces in its announcement the reason for the deepened cooperation is “changes in the Nordic security environment.”

By “changes in the security environment” he referred at least to Russia. Commander of the Danish Air Force, Major General Jan Dam tells the news agency Reuters that the idea of ​​closer integration of the air force arose after Russia attacked Ukraine last year.

“Our combined squadron can be compared to a major European nation,” said Dam.

In total, the Nordic countries have more than 250 fighter jets. In addition to Finland’s 62 Hornets, Norway has 57 and Denmark has 58 F-16 fighters. Sweden has 90 Gripen fighters.

Lands agreed to cooperate with a declaration of intent last week. The commander general of the NATO Air Force Staff was also present at the signing ceremony James Hecker. The Commander of the Air Force, Major General, was present from Finland Juha-Pekka Keränen.

Within the framework of the new cooperation, the Nordic air forces could operate together in all situations.

According to the Finnish Air Force, the goal is to integrate the management, planning and execution of air operations. In addition, the countries’ air forces could, for example, organize joint training and exercises.

“We want to see if we can coordinate our airspace surveillance more so that we can use radar data from each other’s surveillance systems and use them together,” said Maj. Gen. Dam.