Nordic countries | Prime Minister Sanna Marin begins her visit to Iceland

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd.) starts his visit to Iceland on Tuesday. Marin meets the Prime Minister of Iceland Katrin Jakobsdottir in Reykjavik.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss climate action and the fight against nature loss, energy solutions for the green transition, the promotion of human rights and gender equality, the economy, Nordic and Arctic cooperation, and the countries’ bilateral relations.

Other topics likely to come up are Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine and supporting Ukraine, the changed security situation in Europe and Finland’s future membership in NATO.

Marin and Jakobsdottir are also scheduled to participate in the discussion event organized at the National Museum of Iceland. The subject of the event is the current challenges of the Nordic countries, Europe and regions outside of it. The discussion event is organized by the Institute of Foreign Policy Affairs of the University of Iceland.

President Sauli Niinistö visited Iceland in mid-October. At that time, the president of Niinistö and Iceland Gudni Thorlacius Johannesson European security and Finland’s NATO membership came up in the discussions. Niinistö also met Prime Minister Jakobsdottir during his visit.