Nordic countries | Plan B is necessary for the Nordic countries, says Risto EJ Penttilä

The Nordic countries trust NATO and the United States, but would also need a plan B to guarantee their security, says Risto EJ Penttilä. In that, the Nordic countries would take on a new role in the world.

Oslo/Stockholm

Before it was talked about in the corridors and whispered during coffee breaks, but now it is proclaimed in the great halls so that everyone is sure to hear.

It’s about how the Nordic countries defend themselves if the countries are threatened by war.

The answer is becoming clear: If a crisis comes, the Nordic countries will defend themselves and each other and rely on the military power of NATO and the United States.

This message was repeated this week in Oslo, where a session of the Nordic Council was held.

The heavy set of Nordic politics had gathered in Oslo: prime ministers, speakers, foreign ministers, defense ministers and MPs from each Nordic country. And, of course, the Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenbergformer Prime Minister of Norway.

But what was the topic being whispered at the coffee tables?

If From Risto EJ Penttila we ask, plan B should have been discussed there.

Risto EJ Penttilä

Penttilä is the CEO of think tank Nordic West Office, which recently raised by Ruben Stiller in the interview program brought up the idea of ​​what, according to him, is not talked about enough in Finland.

“About Plan B,” he said.

That is, about how the Nordic countries will organize their defense if the US’s interest in Europe and the Nordics fades.

How will the Nordic countries prepare for it if he becomes president of the United States Donald Trumpwho says that Europe should take care of its own affairs?

So what should be done?

Penttilän “plan B” is especially about the Nordic countries.

As part of “plan B”, according to Penttilä, the Nordic countries should take their defense cooperation to a new level. According to him, the current level is not enough.

The Nordic countries now rely on NATO and the United States.

Finland, Sweden and Denmark in Oslo praised the DCA defense treaty being negotiated with the US, within which the United States can, among other things, import weapons and soldiers. Norway already has that agreement.

Soon, all the Nordic countries will also be members of NATO, if or when Sweden is accepted as a member of the military alliance.

However, NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg said in Oslo that he does not want the Nordic countries to form their own bloc in NATO. This is what NATO has communicated before.

According to Penttilä, the Nordic countries should specifically form their own bloc in NATO, but do it strategically – a little secretly.

“We have to say that of course we don’t build a block, and at the same time we build that block,” he says and continues:

“Of course, we should not build a political coalition that only keeps its own sides within NATO. Others don’t like that. But the defense cooperation of the Nordic countries should be pushed forward in all pragmatic ways,” says Penttilä.

According to Penttilä, the DCA agreement is good because in it the Nordic countries make a bilateral agreement with the United States.

“We know that Trump does not admire international organizations such as the UN, WTO or NATO, so a bilateral agreement is good. That is the world that Trump and the Republicans accept.”

When the traditional blocks of world politics have fallen out of place, according to Penttilä, the Nordic countries should take on a new kind of role in world politics.

“The problem is that we are just defending this rules-based world order that no longer exists. We have a nostalgic defensive battle going on about how we could return the world to that old world of old institutions. Of course, the EU and NATO are important, but it would also be good to think about new arrangements, and a stronger North could be part of that,” he says.

“Now, for the first time since the Kalmar Union, we are in a situation where all the Nordic countries are in the same group.”

The Kalmar Union was formed by the kingdoms of Denmark, Norway and Sweden from the end of the 14th century to the beginning of the 16th century. A large part of Finland’s territory belonged to Sweden at that time.

Penttilä is talked about the “new Kalmar Union” also in the past.

Now is a good time for deepening relations, when the Nordic countries assert their unity.

In Oslo, the Nordic ministers described the Nordic countries as a “family” on several occasions.

But even family members can grow cold.

“Often when there is a big crisis, we talk about Nordic cooperation. Then it is forgotten. We should do more together,” says Penttilä.

Nordic the council was established in 1952.

Finland was dared to join in 1955, when the dictator of the Soviet Union Stalin was dead.

As early as 1952, the Nordic countries tried to strengthen their common defense, but the projects failed, and during the Cold War, talking about the issue was taboo.

A significant turning point occurred in 2009, when a Norwegian diplomat and multiple minister Thorvald Stoltenberg (Jens Stoltenberg’s father) published his report with 13 proposals for Nordic defense cooperation.

In addition to Jens Stoltenberg’s father, there is Thorvald Stoltenberg invited “The father of Nordic foreign and security policy cooperation”. His report served as the basis for starting defense cooperation.

Even then, it was a kind of plan B, says the assistant professor of Nordic studies at the University of Helsinki Johan Strang.

“At that time it seemed that the USA was not so interested in Europe. But it was still that time of eternal peace. Now the threat images are completely different, so it is good that the continuity of US support is also discussed,” says Strang.

The Nordic Council has also played its own role in the development of defense cooperation between the Nordic countries. Thanks to that, politicians from different countries have been meeting each other regularly for decades.

Coffee has been drunk and buns eaten until satiety, which has strengthened the unity of the “Nordic family”.

In the Council sessions, MPs from different countries can, for example, ask questions to the ministers of different countries in the same way as in the parliaments of different countries. Colleagues from different countries become familiar almost by force.

This is very rare internationally, says Strang.

Although the Nordic Council has sometimes been criticized as ineffective, often with good reason.

For example, during the corona crisis, Nordic cooperation did not work as expected.

Read more: The pandemic has damaged the relations between the Nordic countries, as evidenced by two Swedish swear words

Frustration with the Nordic Council comes out spectacularly from time to time.

Denmark’s former Nordic Cooperation Minister Karen Elleman compared council to the camel in 2013.

“A camel can get by for fourteen days without food and drink, but the Nordic Council can eat and drink for fourteen days without accomplishing anything significant,” Ellemann wrote in the Danish newspaper Berlingske and proposed to abolish the council.

A couple of years earlier, there was an uproar when the then Minister for Europe Alexander Stubb (kok) was frustrated by the council’s incompetence.

“Damn it, I couldn’t be less interested,” Stubb was heard to say after the meeting.

Stubb later apologized for his outburst and opened up about the situation to Radio Helsingin in the interview:

“You shouldn’t draw a conclusion based on one piece of evidence that the guy doesn’t like Nordic cooperation. Let’s keep in mind, however, that I have one x and two b’s in my name, I’m bilingual and a Norden fanatic, that’s obvious.”

Stubb has been, for example, a very visible figure in the Nordic countries during the NATO process. In Sweden, he rarely appeared in the media that day explaining Finland’s choices. Even Stubb took the stage at Stockholm’s Avicii Arena to give a speech At the Ukraine support concert in spring 2022.

Nordic cooperation is talked about more now than in the past. The Nordic ministers closely agree.

In Oslo, however, the rift in the common line of the Nordic countries came to the fore.

It is related to last week’s UN resolution vote on Israel, Gaza and Hamas. The vote called for a ceasefire.

Among the Nordic countries, only Norway voted in favor of the resolution. The other Nordic countries abstained from voting. However, the resolution passed because it received the necessary majority in the vote.

The difference between the lines of the Nordic countries came up in several press conferences in Oslo. Prime Minister of Finland Petteri Orpon According to (kok), Finland did not vote for a ceasefire because the text of the resolution did not condemn Hamas’s attack on Israel by name.

Prime Minister of Norway, representing the Labor Party Jonas Gahr Støre again considered voting for a ceasefire necessary due to civilian distress.

Norway voted like 120 UN member states. Finland and other Nordic countries abstained from voting, as did Germany, Italy, and the Baltic countries.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide however, stated that despite the vote, the Nordic countries think very similarly about the situation in Gaza and Israel.

At the press conference, the foreign ministers of Finland, Sweden and Iceland stood next to him.

They nodded.