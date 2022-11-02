Wednesday, November 2, 2022
Nordic countries | Nordic foreign ministers meeting in Helsinki, live broadcast at 1:15 p.m

November 2, 2022
Foreign ministers discuss current foreign and security policy topics.

Nordic the council meets this week in Helsinki. Foreign minister Pekka Haavisto (vihr) will participate in the hearing of the foreign ministers in the plenary session of the Council and the meeting of the Nordic foreign ministers today, Wednesday.

The foreign ministers will hold a press conference at 1:15 p.m. HS will show it live.

The foreign ministers will discuss current foreign and security policy topics such as energy security, Russia’s attack on Ukraine and multilateral cooperation between the Nordic countries and Africa.

“It is important to discuss current issues with our closest partner countries. Nordic cooperation is more important than ever, and our shared values ​​provide a good basis for promoting cooperation in, for example, energy security and crisis preparedness,” says Haavisto in the press release.

