Nordic countries | Marin: “The attack on Ukraine showed Europe’s weakness”

According to Sanna Marin, Europe is ready to impose even heavier sanctions on Russia.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) estimates that Europe and its partners have not done enough to end Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine.

“We have done a lot, but is it enough? I don’t think so,” Marin said in Reykjavik on Tuesday.

Marin mentioned the sanctions that the EU has already imposed on Russia, as well as the material and financial aid given to Ukraine. However, according to him, Europe is ready to impose even heavier sanctions on Russia.

Marin reminded that Finland has reacted positively to the sanctions proposed by the EU Commission – including the energy sanctions, which are difficult for many European countries.

Marin praised the US contribution in helping Ukraine, but according to him it shows the weakness of Europe.

“We would not have been able to handle the situation without the United States. In the future, we have to make sure we are stronger.”

Marin started his two-day visit to Iceland on Tuesday. He attended the Prime Minister of Iceland by Katrín Jakobsdóttir with at the discussion event organized at the National Museum of Iceland.

Marin estimates that in the future Europe needs to be developed not only in the field of defense but also in energy and technology issues, for example. He anticipates that the next major crises will be related to technologies and know-how, which is why it is necessary to ensure investments in knowledge and new technologies.

“In particular, we cannot depend on China or some other authoritarian regime,” Marin stated.

Marin emphasized increasing self-sufficiency also in at least food, clean water and medicines and medical supplies. However, in his opinion, cooperation between democratic countries could be intensified.

Katrín Jakobsdóttir estimates that the attack also brought out in Iceland that the country should not depend on others for energy issues.

“I believe that with new technology, Iceland and Finland have an opportunity to deepen bilateral relations.”