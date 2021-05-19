Nordic countries Denmark turned its sleigh and decided to repatriate mothers and children from al-Hol camp – Why?

Finland is still continuing the project to bring children from the Syrian camps, says Jussi Tanner, Special Representative of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs. The change of direction in Denmark did not surprise Tanner.

Stockholm

Denmark made a full turnaround on Tuesday when it said it was bringing in several mothers and children from camps in Syria with family members of Isis fighters imprisoned.

The Syrian al-Hol camp and the Nordic citizens living there have long been a hot political issue in both Denmark and the other Nordic countries.

Sweden and Denmark have so far not carried out camp-related adult repatriation operations, but have helped children get out of al-Hol in individual cases. In the second year, Norway repatriated the mother with her children due to children’s health problems.

A total of six mothers and twenty children have come to Finland from the Al-Hol camp, says the Special Representative of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs Jussi Tanner, which is responsible for Finnish repatriation operations.

Finland has made two repatriation operations from Syria, in addition to which Finnish citizens have left the camps on their own two occasions.

The previous active repatriation operation in Finland was last December, when Finland applied for adult women from the camps for the first time. In the first repatriation operation, Finland brought two orphans from the camps.

Denmark now plans to bring in 19 children and three mothers from al-Hol and al-Roji camps in Syria

Tanner is not surprised by the change of direction in Denmark with regard to repatriation operations.

“In Denmark, this has been discussed closely throughout the spring. We have good contacts with our Danish colleagues, and we have been following closely the preparatory work of the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the possibilities of repatriation. The end result was to be expected, ”says Tanner.

Strict the Prime Minister of Denmark, who pursues an immigration policy Mette Frederiksen has stated on several occasions in the past that Denmark is not retrieving its own nationals from Syrian camps.

“They have left Denmark and left for the Islamic state (the extremist organization Isis). The children are in horrible conditions, but in our view, that does not mean that people who have turned their backs on Denmark will come back, ”Frederiksen commented a few months ago.

Why did Denmark change its mind?

At least two things can be seen to have influenced the decision.

One is that the Danish police intelligence estimated that the threat of child radicalization is greater in Syrian camps than in Denmark.

In addition, a working group of the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs concluded that the repatriation of children from camps is not possible without mothers. The same result has been reached in Finland. In addition, the Kurdish administration, which runs the camps, refuses to separate mothers and children.

Danish government support parties also put political pressure on the leading Social Democrats to repatriate children and mothers in difficult circumstances.

Finland Special Representative Jussi Tanner points out that the Danish police intelligence and the Finnish Ministry for Foreign Affairs have reached the same security assessment of the situation in al-Hol.

“The most dangerous option for national security is to leave these children in camps. And the longer they’re there, the harder it becomes to fight violent extremism, ”Tanner says.

The Finnish protection police have estimated that when women return, they are likely to increase the threat of terrorism against Finland.

According to Tanner, the job of the Security Police is to warn of security risks, but the job of the State Department is to make an overall assessment.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is the competent authority that is forced to make some decision. Inaction also has consequences for safety. The Ministry for Foreign Affairs will also make an overall assessment, which must take into account other issues, such as the constitutional rights of children. “

From Sweden is now becoming the only Nordic country not to repatriate adults imprisoned in Syrian camps.

In February, Sweden was criticized by the UN for failing to address the issue. At the time, the Swedish government received a UN-mandated letter urging several countries to fetch their citizens from Syrian camps. In the Swedish press, the letter was called a “disgrace list”.

The Swedish government responded to the UN that it opposed all hints and accusations that the country had not committed itself to resolving the situation.

According to Sweden, the government’s goal is to bring the children in the camps back to Sweden, but the women in the camps, in turn, may have committed serious crimes. According to Sweden, these women should be brought to justice in Syria.

Sweden therefore hopes that the Kurdish administration, which manages the camps, will be able to set up local courts to deal with women’s cases.

The Kurdish regime has demanded that the West repatriate its citizens from Syria. However, there are still more than 60,000 women and children in the camps, so the Kurdish administration has also sought to promote the establishment of local courts.

Late last year, Swedish Broadcasting News reported that trials in Syria could begin as early as this year. So far, however, the process has not progressed.

Following the Danish decision, the situation of Swedish citizens in Syrian camps will be raised again in Sweden.

Special Representative Tanner says that Finland has worked closely with all the Nordic countries, especially Sweden and Denmark, on Syrian camps.

There has also been co-operation with other European countries and the United States. The closest co-operation has been with Germany, and, for example, Finland carried out the repatriation operation last December together with Germany.

“Information is being exchanged. We are in contact with our closest partners even several times a week, ”Tanner describes the collaboration.

Finland’s goal is still to repatriate children in Syrian camps as soon as possible, Tanner says.

According to Tanner, the camps have less than 15 children and fifty mothers at this wound.

“We have constitutional obligations and a government decision to repatriate them,” Tanner says.