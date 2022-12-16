Nordic countries | Denmark plans to give up one public holiday – the prime minister justifies the decision with the war in Ukraine

In the future, Denmark may have one less public holiday, as the country plans to invest in increasing its defense budget

Denmark is coming to a drastic solution to get more money for its national defense spending. the BBC according to the country’s new government plans to abandon the public holiday to improve productivity and the economy.

The purpose of the solution is to strive for NATO’s goal that the defense spending of its member countries would be 2 percent of the gross domestic product. By giving up the public holiday, Denmark aims to reach the goal three years ahead of schedule, reports the BBC.

The Danish Prime Minister justified the decision with the war in Ukraine.

“There is a war in Europe and we need to strengthen our defenses. It requires a little more participation from everyone”, the Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said according to the BBC.

With these according to the BBC, the most likely holiday that would be removed from the calendar would be the spring Store Bededag or “great prayer day”, which is celebrated in Denmark on the fourth Friday after Easter. The day has been a holiday since 1686.

According to the BBC, abandoning the public holiday has attracted criticism in Denmark. Religious communities in particular have condemned the idea.

According to a representative of the Danish clergy, removing the saint from Store Bededag would be not only sad, but also inconvenient, as the day is a popular confirmation day. The dean of Roskilde church Sophie Olander on the other hand, feels that it is a shame that society considers public holidays unimportant.

“We need saints to gather together, to calm down and pray and reflect,” he said.

Abandoning Pyhä has also raised concerns among entrepreneurs. Bakery entrepreneur Iver Hansen says that the day is financially important for his bakery and if it is abandoned, he will lose income of up to thousands of euros.