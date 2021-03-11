Nordic countries Britain, which has left the EU, is looking for partners in the Nordic countries, Foreign Minister Raab participates in Foreign Ministers’ meeting

According to Foreign Minister Haavisto, the relaxed Nordic co-operation was a surprise to the British Minister.

Stockholm / Helsinki

Britain creates a new direction in its foreign policy after Brexit. As part of that, Britain wants to develop partnerships with the Nordic countries, and the country’s foreign minister Dominic Raab visited Norway on Thursday.

Raab participated in a meeting of five Nordic foreign ministers remotely from Oslo together with the Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Søreiden with. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Finland Pekka Haaviston according to the meeting went in a relaxed atmosphere.

“Britain is clearly an active builder of bilateral relations after Brexit, and relations with Finland in particular are important,” Haavisto said after the meeting.

Common According to Haavisto, the tone is sought in environmental policy, sanctions, the Arctic and defense policy. The Nordic countries are not moving away from the EU front, and especially in trade policy, according to the minister, the lines must be kept straight. But there is room for the rest.

“Nordic co-operation also involves Iceland and Norway, which are not members of the EU, so it was certainly nice for Raab to see that such co-operation is going well. And that the co-operation is very informal, the first names are talked about and the joke is sometimes twisted. ”

Ministerial Conference the official topic is climate change and international security. On the British administration website, the meeting was described as “between like-minded states”.

“The security threat posed by Russia is felt most strongly in its neighboring countries. Britain is committed to standing with our close friends in the Nordic and Baltic countries, both militarily and in combating actions that cause disinformation and regional instability in Russia, ”Raab assessed on the British administration’s website.

On Wednesday Raab met the Foreign Ministers of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania in Tallinn. The joint ministerial statement states that the countries will strengthen their co-operation on issues such as the military alliance NATO, democratic values ​​and human rights, and common defense. The situation of the Uighurs in China and the response of the Russian opposition leader were also on the agenda Alexei Navalnyin poisoning.

Russia’s state news agency Sputnik reported that Raab said that 850 British troops stationed in Estonia would remain in the region.

Britain resigned from the EU last year. The British government is preparing to publish its new foreign, defense and development policy strategy on 16 March.

The strategy aims to define Britain’s place in the world, and the British administration calls it the most significant since the Cold War.

Correction 11.3. at 19.40: The story initially claimed that Haavisto had met Raab in Norway. The meeting was held remotely.