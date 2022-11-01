Nordic cooperation | The prime ministers of the Nordic countries will meet today in Helsinki – Live broadcast at 10.30 am

The session week of the Nordic Council will take place in the Parliament building this week. The Parliament is in recess.

Nordic the prime ministers will meet today in Helsinki in connection with the Nordic Council session.

They will hold a press conference at 10:30. HS will show it live.

The prime ministers have a meeting in the morning together with the representatives of the self-governing regions of Åland, Greenland and the Faroe Islands. The topics of the meeting are the consequences of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, the Nordic countries’ contribution to the green transition, and the Nordic countries’ goal to be the world’s most sustainable and united region by 2030.

The prime ministers will also participate in the Nordic Council session in the afternoon.

In the program is also the president Sauli Niinistön speech to the council today, Tuesday afternoon. The topic is the importance of Nordic cooperation in the changed security situation.

The 74th session week of the Nordic Council will take place from Tuesday to Thursday in the Parliament building.

The Council was founded 70 years ago, and it functions as the parliamentary body of official Nordic cooperation. The council has a total of 87 members from Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Iceland as well as Åland, the Faroe Islands and Greenland.

Finland is the host of the annual autumn session, as it is the country holding the presidency of the Nordic Council this year.