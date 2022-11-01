Nordic cooperation | President Niinistö talks about the changed security situation, live broadcast at 16:30

HS transmits Ilta-Sanomie’s live broadcast of both the speech and the press conference.

President Sauli Niinistö will give a speech to the Nordic Council on Tuesday, the topic of which is the importance of Nordic cooperation in the changed security situation.

The 74th session week of the Nordic Council will take place this week in the Parliament. Finland is the host of the annual autumn session, as it is the country holding the presidency of the Nordic Council this year.

The Council was founded 70 years ago, and it functions as the parliamentary body of official Nordic cooperation. The council has a total of 87 members from Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Iceland as well as Åland, the Faroe Islands and Greenland.

Niinistö will give a speech at 16:30 in the parliament’s plenary hall. He will also hold a press conference at 5:35 p.m. HS transmits Ilta-Sanomie’s live broadcast of both the speech and the press conference.

