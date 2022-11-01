Wednesday, November 2, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Nordic cooperation | President Niinistö talks about the changed security situation, live broadcast at 16:30

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 1, 2022
in World Europe
0

Policy|Nordic cooperation

HS transmits Ilta-Sanomie’s live broadcast of both the speech and the press conference.

President Sauli Niinistö will give a speech to the Nordic Council on Tuesday, the topic of which is the importance of Nordic cooperation in the changed security situation.

The 74th session week of the Nordic Council will take place this week in the Parliament. Finland is the host of the annual autumn session, as it is the country holding the presidency of the Nordic Council this year.

The Council was founded 70 years ago, and it functions as the parliamentary body of official Nordic cooperation. The council has a total of 87 members from Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Iceland as well as Åland, the Faroe Islands and Greenland.

Niinistö will give a speech at 16:30 in the parliament’s plenary hall. He will also hold a press conference at 5:35 p.m. HS transmits Ilta-Sanomie’s live broadcast of both the speech and the press conference.

See also  More than 900 advertising objects were removed from the streets of Vladivostok in 2021

Read more: Marin: Finland does not set nuclear weapons-related preconditions for NATO membership

#Nordic #cooperation #President #Niinistö #talks #changed #security #situation #live #broadcast

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The ideal trick to extend the life of your washing machine for many years

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.