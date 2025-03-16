Nathalie Armbruster won the Nordic combiners’ overall World Cup for the first time. The 19 -year -old high school graduate from Freudenstadt in the Black Forest came to sixth in Oslo after a big hill jump and a run over five kilometers and thus collected the necessary points in the penultimate competition of winter to consolidate first.

The prestigious title is also likely to have a crossbow in the disappointing Nordic Ski World Championship, in which she missed a medal in the individual competition as the sixth: “I am so happy. This is still unreal. I want to thank my family and my boyfriend. Tomorrow I hold this ball in my hands, Wow, ”said Armbruster, closer to tears.

Her great rivals of this winter, Ida Marie Hagen from Norway and Haruka Kasai from Japan, took the ranks three and nine. This was not enough to seriously put crossbowers into trouble again. Gyda Westvold Hansen secured the day’s victory in the legendary Holmenkollen. “It’s just great that we women are allowed to jump on the wooden scale,” said Armbruster after the premiere on the big hill.

In the still young history of the sport, crossbow is the first German winner of the overall World Cup. Previously, the American Tara Geraghty-Moats and twice Westvold Hansen had triumphed and in the previous year Hagen.

After a jump and the following cross -country skiing over ten kilometers of Olympic champion Vinzenz Geiger, men were on the top of the winner’s platform. Jarl Magnus Riiber from Norway was second ahead of Austria’s Johannes Lamparter. Riiber announced on Sunday to prefer his career end and do without the last World Cups in Lahti. The path to victory in the overall World Cup is free for the leading violinist if riiber is not still changing. No other combiner can pass the German Olympic champion.