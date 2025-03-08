Anyone who wins an important race in Norway on two narrow cross -country boards not only earn a medal, but also a handshake with the king on special occasions. Or with the crown prince if king Harald V is prevented. And so four combiners from Oberstdorf in the Allgäu in Trondheim have known acquaintances with a sprout of the Schleswig-Holstein-Sonderburg-Glücksburg house. “Very casual, I have to say,” said Julian Schmid, 25, to report after the audience when Prince Haakon had left him a “very personable impression”. They chatted about this and that: the ambience of the World Cup, mood, accommodation. The topic of skiing was not cut.

Crown Prince Haakon is apparently versed in snow sports -specific questions, with cross -country phenomenon Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo he conducted various technical discussions at six meetings in the honor stands. But it is also a diplomat. And if Germany’s combiners become world champions in the season over 4 x 7.5 kilometers because they benefit from a jury decision to the disadvantage of Norway, then the Norwegian monarchy passes this fact with a discreet courtesy.

Therese Johaug at the Nordic Ski World Cup :From retirement to the last hurray Therese Johaug won 14 World Cup titles in cross-country skiing, for the World Cup in Norway, she returned from the sports pension-and was narrowly beaten twice. At the women’s premiere over 50 cross-country kilometers, she wants to revenge.

For Norway’s best combiners, Jarl Magnus Riiber, 27, this etiquette was of course not valid. A “huge sanctuary” was the disqualification of his colleague, he said to international journalists and clearly made it clear: “We were the best team.”

However, this was only possible with restriction, until the end of the jump from the Großchanze, the jury checked the ski binding of Riiber’s colleague Joergen Graabak and complained. Graabak’s jump was consequently deleted from the evaluation, which was accepted by Riiber, who saw the fault of the Norwegian ski reserves. Norway, until then confidently in the lead, took the cross -country skiing with a gap of more than a few minutes and a half. The season of national coach Eric Frenzel was suddenly second. And the four Oberstdorfer Johannes Rydzek, 33, Wendelin Thannheimer, 25, Julian Schmid, 25, and Vinzenz Geiger, 27, take their chance, even compensated for a fall of starters Rydzek, overhauled Austria and were asked as a quartet for the royal audience.

For Norway with exceptional combinator Riiber, after a furious catch -up, there was still third place. “Of course I would have liked to have a little battle with riiber,” noted the German final runner Vinzenz Geiger mischievously: “But of course I prefer it.”

It is a long, entertaining rivalry that connects the two searches. Not only because they have been ranging on ski jumps and in trails for years. Most recently, Norway’s relay clearly had the ski tips ahead, the World Cup winner from 2019, 2021 and 2023 only tore on the weekend. According to the motto that small taunts revive the competition, Riiber had set a small swipe in the days of Trondheim. This was preceded by a protest that the German delegation had submitted on the normal hill at the beginning of the World Cup after the individual competition because the third-placed Norwegian Jens Luuras often left the route with a ski. The objection was dismissed, Vinzenz Geiger considered him superfluous anyway, and national coach Frenzel was also in order. The winner Riiber, however, was not amused: in the daily newspaper Dagbladet He complained about the “bad behavior” of the German team, in which he was “Speiübel”: “This is disgusting.”

The very powerful friction go back to a tradition

The competition decided not to comment on that. There was never doubts about the fact that riiber is the world’s best Nordic combiner. “He is a big one of this sport,” said seven -time world champion Erik Frenzel about the eleven -time world champion Riiber. Geiger sometimes noted that the Norwegian series winner was “sometimes hard on the limit with his material”. Long -standing experts in the Nordic skiing attribute these quite performance -promoting friction to a tradition that declines at least until 1997, to a World Cup that also took place in the Norwegian Trondheim: At that time, ski jumper Dieter Thoma only landed on the normal ski jump in 22, although he had flown as world champion Janne Ahonen – however, Thoma, because in his opinion, fell down to shorten the start. He showed the jury the middle finger. “Typisk Tysk” – typical German, found the tabloid at the time Verdens Gang In large letters – and illustrated the with a similar gesture by Jens Weißflog in 1994 in Lillehammer: Nordic ski core.

The present looks like that Riiber will end his career at the end of the season for health reasons at the age of 27, He suffers from Crohn’s disease, an intestinal disease. On Saturday, when all Nordic combiners once again went to the big Bakken and then into the trail for the last World Cup competition, he won his third gold in these title fights. Vinzenz Geiger finished third behind Joergen Graabak, who now wore a correct bond on the Sprungki.

For Geiger, it was the fourth medal in Trondheim to relay gold, silver with the mixed team and bronze in the first individual from the normal hill. “Four starts, four medals: such a great World Cup!” He said. And then he hugged his rival riiber for a very long and very intimate manner on the target slope. The Crown Prince watched the royal lodge.