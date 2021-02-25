Nordea | Nordea is preparing for major purchases of its own shares – Sammon Magnusson will continue as Chairman of the Board

Nordea’s Board of Directors is seeking authorization to purchase 675 million of its own shares at the same time as Sampo is preparing to sell its stake in the bank. According to Nordea, there is no connection.

Nordean the board is seeking authorization from the general meeting to purchase up to 675 million of its own shares over the next year. The amount corresponds to a total of almost 17 percent of the bank’s shares.

The authorization pays special attention because Sampo is the largest owner of the bank preparing for the same to sell its own Nordea pot. Sampo owns 15.9 percent of Nordea’s shares.

Chairman of Sampo’s Board of Directors Björn Wahlroos stated on Wednesday at the company’s Capital Markets Day that sales need to be made fold because the pot is so large that sales can disrupt the market. In Finnish, they can calculate the value of a Nordea share.

Own share purchases, on the other hand, reduce the number of shares in circulation and thus, at least in theory, increase the value of an individual share.

On the same occasion, Sampo’s President and CEO Torbjörn Magnusson said it considered the Nordea share to be undervalued. According to him, the value of the share does not reflect the bank’s recently improved earnings trend.

Magnusson is the Chairman of the Board of Nordea and also intends to continue in the position, as long as the Annual General Meeting approves the Board’s proposals.

Nordean Investor Relations Director Matti Ahokka however, according to things there is no connection.

First, the decision of the Annual General Meeting regarding 175 million shares concerns shares that would be acquired for the needs of the bank’s securities trading services. This number is the same as it was a year ago. Nordea needs its own shares when it acts as a market maker, for example.

“If the Company were not able to trade its own shares, the company would not be able to offer as comprehensive a product range as its competitors, resulting in the company losing market share and failing to meet its current obligations as a market maker in stock exchanges and financial markets in general,” Nordea explains.

This share of the purchase of own shares is also not subject to the profit distribution restrictions imposed by the European Central Bank on large banks.

“It’s perfectly normal for our Markets unit to operate, not to distribute profits,” Ahokas says.

In addition however, the government wants the opportunity to return capital to shareholders by buying up to 500 million of its own shares, equivalent to more than 12 percent of the bank’s shares. However, the ownership of own shares may not at any time exceed ten percent of all shares.

According to Ahokka, Nordea already stated in 2019 that in addition to the cash dividend, the bank’s main way of returning capital to its shareholders is to purchase its own shares. However, they have not been implemented for a year because they are subject to the ECB’s profit-sharing restriction in the same way as dividends.

“We said earlier that the goal is to increase the dividend continuously. The new policy is that 60–70 per cent of the result for the financial year will be distributed as a cash dividend. In addition, the additional capital will be returned through the repurchase of own shares, ”says Ahokas.

Nordea has previously announced that it intends to pay dividends accrued in the autumn on both last year ‘s and the previous year’ s result, totaling EUR 0.72. In February, with the permission of the ECB, it was allowed to pay seven cents per share on the previous year’s dividend.

The ECB has limited bank distributions three times since the start of the interest rate crisis. The latest restriction announced in December runs until the end of September. After that, the banks can pay dividends in the normal way without a separate permit.

According to Ahokka, the purchase of own shares requires a separate permission from the ECB.

Nordea is one of the most solvent banks in Europe. According to Ahokka, the bank has extra capital of more than three billion euros, even according to a conservative estimate.