The president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky he called the latest information published by the New York Times on the alleged participation of a pro-Ukrainian group in the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipeline as “very dangerous”, believing that this news “plays into Russia’s hands”. During a press conference in Kiev together with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, Zelensky insisted once again to relieve Ukraine of responsibility for the gas pipeline explosions last September. “We have nothing to do with them – he said -. The Ukrainians didn’t do it”.

The Ukrainian president regretted the fact that the only beneficiary of the latest information is Russia and all those companies that will use the new hypotheses to justify their decision to continue operating in the country. “We are fighting against an enemy: Russia. And we are also fighting against those people who, apart from money, see nothing but themselves”, added Zelensky, accusing some international leaders, “even members of the EU or NATO” , that it continued to do business with Moscow.