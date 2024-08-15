Nord Stream|According to the WSJ, the commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was responsible for the attack against President Zelensky’s orders.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyi knew about the plan to blow up the Nord Stream gas pipelines, and had initially approved its implementation, say four US newspapers of The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) interviewed by an anonymous high-ranking Ukrainian official.

According to the WSJ, the arrangement was agreed orally. The commander of the armed forces of Ukraine at the time was agreed to be the officer in charge of the operation Valery Zaluzhnyi.

However, according to the newspaper, the Dutch military intelligence service MIVD found out about the plan and told the US Central Intelligence Agency CIA about it. The CIA, on the other hand, told Germany about it and asked Zelensky to suspend the implementation of the operation.

Zelenskyi ordered Zalužnyi to stop the operation, but Zalužnyi did not obey, but only modified the plan, WSJ reports.

However, one of the newspaper’s sources in Ukraine’s security service SBU denied Zelensky’s involvement. The German investigation has not linked Zelensky to the explosions.

Ukraine on Thursday denied the WSJ’s claims as “complete nonsense.” Zelensky’s advisor who spoke to AFP Myhailo Podoljak too according to which the explosions did not offer any practical advantage to the state.

“It is clear that the explosions of the Nord Stream pipelines did not end the war, did not prevent Russian aggression, did not affect the situation at the front. In addition, this action strengthened Russia’s propaganda possibilities.”

of the WSJ according to the plan to blow up the Nord Stream was hatched in May 2022 at a party where high-ranking Ukrainian officers and businessmen celebrated repelling a Russian takeover attempt.

The businessmen promised to finance the plan independently. The WSJ says that the blasting cost about 300,000 US dollars.

Among other things, a colonel who served in the Ukrainian intelligence services was chosen to implement the plan Roman Chervinsky.

Chervinsky has previously stated that sabotaging the pipeline has many positive effects for Ukraine: it reduces Russia’s leverage against the West, which supports Ukraine, and it forces Russia to transport gas to Europe through Ukraine.

Despite the war, Ukraine transports Russian gas to Europe with extremely expensive transfer fees. Ukraine is estimated to earn hundreds of millions of dollars a year by transporting gas.

Ukrainians first looked into an earlier plan made in 2014 to blow up the pipe, but found it too complicated and expensive, the WSJ’s sources say.

It was decided to implement the plan with a group of six people from a sailboat. Four of the crew were divers. The 50-foot Andromeda sailboat was leased from Germany through a shell company set up by Ukrainians in Poland, sources familiar with the WSJ’s German investigation say.

The staff at the port in Kołobrzeg, Poland, drew attention to the boat’s suspicious crew and informed the Polish border guard, who checked the crew’s passports. All crew members presented their passports from EU countries and were allowed to continue their journey.

Sabotaging the pipes did not require a large amount of HMX explosive, but diving to a depth of 80 meters was demanding. One of the divers accidentally dropped one of the explosives to the bottom of the Baltic Sea.

In addition, bad weather forced the boat to stop in Sweden near Karlskrona, contrary to what was originally planned. The team even considered aborting the operation due to bad weather, but the weather finally cleared up enough.

Explosions after the event in September 2022, according to sources, Zelenskyi would have discussed the matter with Zalužnyi.

Zalužnyi had replied to Zelensky that once the operation had been ordered, it could no longer be canceled without endangering the identities of the officers. The blow was compared to a torpedo: once it’s launched, it can’t be put back into the tube.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi (left) and Commander of the Armed Forces Valery Zalužnyi posed for a joint photo in June 2023.

In October 2022, the Dutch military intelligence MIVD told the CIA in great detail how the attack was carried out, and the CIA told German intelligence.

The Netherlands has built extensive intelligence networks in Ukraine and Russia after the downing of the Malaysian airliner that took off from Amsterdam in 2014. Died in the impact 196 Dutch.

In the investigation, the key evidence turned out to be that the Ukrainians did not wash their sailboat carefully after the attack, when they hurried to leave Germany. Thus, the German police found fingerprints and DNA of the crew inside the ship and traces of explosives on the ship’s deck.

By November 2022 at the latest, the Germans believed that the Ukrainians were behind the attack. However, the Germans were greatly disappointed when Poland did not react to the arrest warrant secretly sent by Germany in June 2024, and the diver who carried out the explosions was able to escape to Ukraine.

All Ukrainian sources told WSJ that the Nord Stream gas pipelines were a genuine target for Ukraine in its war against Russia. However, the WSJ reminds us that the criminal investigation related to the matter may have influenced the statements of its sources.

Zalužnyi, who stepped down as commander of the armed forces and is now Ukraine’s ambassador to Britain, told the WSJ that he knew nothing about the plan. He added that the armed forces of Ukraine were not authorized to operate abroad.

Acting as a diplomat gives the Zalužnys diplomatic immunity.

The German investigation is currently focused on the activities of Zalužny and his aides, sources say.

Ukrainian commanders will never be held responsible for the attacks because the plans were agreed upon verbally, WSJ sources believe.

“None of them will testify about the matter, lest they also admit their own guilt,” the Ukrainian former officer stated.