According to the newspaper, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi did not know about the plan, which was overseen by the commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valery Zaluzhnyi.

in the United States had intelligence about Ukraine’s detailed plan to blow up the Nord Stream gas pipelines, writes a US newspaper The Washington Postwhich is also quoted by the AFP news agency.

The Nord Stream gas pipelines running between Russia and Germany were damaged in explosions on September 26 last year.

According to the Washington Post, the US Central Intelligence Service CIA already found out last June through a European spy agency that a group of six members of the Ukrainian special forces planned to sabotage the gas pipeline. The spy agency had told the CIA that the special operations group’s plan was to blow up the gas pipeline three months before the explosion in late September.

The Washington Post says that an IT technician of the US Air Force National Guard leaked intelligence information to a newspaper in the middle of this year. According to the magazine, the IT technician had access to highly classified materials.

The Washington Post according to the US quickly informed its allies, including Germany, of the plan shortly after it was revealed.

According to the newspaper, the European intelligence agency had emphasized that the commander of the Ukrainian armed forces To Valery Zaluzhny the operation was to be overseen by the president to Volodymyr Zelensky without knowing it.

The veracity of the Washington Post’s report is supported by data collected by German researchers, according to which a group of six people using fake passports left the port of Rostock in Germany on a sailboat towards the sea area where the explosion took place.

The sailboat was rented from a cover organization. However, the German media found out during the last week that the CEO of the company in question lives in Kyiv.

Nord Stream -several countries have been blamed for the explosion, such as Russia, the United States and Ukraine. All accused countries have so far denied their guilt.