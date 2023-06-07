Nord Stream | The new information about the Ukrainians’ involvement in the gas pipeline attack does not convince the Finnish researcher

On Tuesday, it was reported that the United States knew about the plan of Ukrainian special forces to blow up gas pipelines.

Tuesday of the information that has been published according to which the United States had intelligence about a plan by a group of Ukrainian special forces to blow up the Nord Stream gas pipelines. The information was reported by a US newspaper The Washington Post.

Last fall, the explosion of the Nord Stream gas pipeline running from Russia to Germany at the bottom of the Baltic Sea has been a big mystery. Several countries have been blamed for the explosion, including Russia, the United States and Ukraine.

The new information about the Ukrainians’ possible plan does not change the expert’s assessment of the perpetrator of the sabotage.

“I have said before that I strongly suspect that Russia is behind the explosion. My assessment is still the same, because Russia has the strongest motive”, says the professor of environmental policy at the Aleksanteri Institute of the University of Helsinki Veli-Pekka Tynkkynen.

Russia’s goal is to create fear. Regardless of who is actually behind the sabotage, the case is beneficial to Russia’s goals, Tynkkynen says. For example, information also rains down on Russia About the destruction of the Kahovka dam.

“They belong to the world of intimidation. It is not easy to prove that Russia has done something, but in any case, the image is created that Russia has such means at its disposal,” Tynkkynen states.

I like it according to, however, Ukraine’s involvement in the Nord Stream sabotage cannot be completely ruled out. However, in his opinion, it is very difficult to understand why the Ukrainians would have blown up the gas pipelines.

Maybe Ukraine would have benefited financially from the destruction of the gas pipeline, because gas still flows through Ukraine to Serbia and Austria, Tynkkynen says. If the Nord Stream pipelines were out of the game, the importance of the pipelines passing through Ukraine would be highlighted.

“However, the gas flow through Nord Stream had already stopped [ennen räjäytystä]. So Russia had already stopped exporting gas to Europe.”

Tynkkynen questions Ukraine’s motive, especially in the situation if the decision to blow up the gas pipeline had been blessed by the state leadership. According to him, it would have turned against Ukraine, because sooner or later it will be revealed who is behind the explosion. If it were revealed that Ukraine was behind the bombing, Western support to Ukraine would be in jeopardy.

According to The Washington Post, the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi did not know about the sabotage plan of the special forces group, but was supervised by the commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhnyi.

On the other hand, Tynkkynen points out that the information published by The Washington Post only talks about the plan to blow up the pipes, not that the plan has been implemented.

“Plans to damage infrastructure, for example, can exist at the tactical level in different countries, but it’s a completely different matter whether there has been an order for such a thing from the presidential level or whether some implementation date has been locked in,” he says.

I like it according to the information published on Tuesday, the time when the information is shared is particularly relevant.

The Kahovka dam in the Kherson region in Ukraine was destroyed on Tuesday morning. The breaking of the dam caused the Dnieper River to flood. Ukraine and Russia have blamed each other for the dam’s destruction.

“It’s certainly no coincidence that at the moment of the dam’s explosion, information about what happened to the Nord Stream pipes will come out. What is interesting is what we want to draw attention to in this situation,” Tynkkynen says.

He means that with the published information, they are trying to draw attention to the fact that Ukraine was behind the explosion of the pipes, in which case the idea may arise that Ukraine was also behind the destruction of the dam. According to Tynkkynen, it is also interesting whether this was perhaps the motive of the leaker in the United States.

“However, you have to remember that in the United States the people and certainly the administration is divided in two. Some people there want a world different from the current administration,” Tynkkynen says.

In March came out information based on American intelligence sources that there was a pro-Ukraine group behind the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage, which, however, had no contact with the Ukrainian president or his close circle.

At that time, Tynkkynen brought up new information, according to which the perpetrators were possibly citizens of both Ukraine and Russia.

“So is there a network that fights for a free Russia and a democratic Ukraine? Can there be such a thing? Russian society has been very closed and it is difficult to get and confirm such information,” Tynkkynen stated in March.

Tynkkynen now says that recent events have strengthened the idea that this kind of cross-border activity could exist. Recently, for example, there has been information that the Russian volunteer forces and the Legion of Free Russia might be made attacks on Russia, especially in the Belgorod region.

The far-right armed group, which calls itself the Russian Volunteer Forces, is made up of Russians. Likewise, the Free Russian Legion, made up of Russian fighters, is among the foreign volunteer forces fighting with the Ukrainian army.

“In Russia, there have been accidents to military targets and energy infrastructure. Behind them may be Ukrainians, pro-Ukraine or also Russians. It can only be speculated, because getting information from inside Russia is difficult,” Tynkkynen says.