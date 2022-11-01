Moscow accused the UK of having “directed and coordinated” the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipeline

The UK is responsible for the pipeline sabotage Nord Stream. Russia supports this, as declared to the press by Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for the Kremlin.

In fact, Moscow accused the United Kingdom of having “direct and coordinated”The sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipeline. “Our intelligence services have evidence to suggest that the attack was directed and coordinated by British military specialists,” Peskov said.

The Kremlinin addition, it is considering what “further steps” to take in response to the British attack. London disproves Russian claims, designed to distract from Russian military failures in Ukraine. Moscow also said no decision has been made on whether to repair the Russian-owned pipelines.

Then, speaking of the conflict in Ukraine, Peskov he also announced that the partial mobilization decreed by Russian President Vladimir Putin has been completed and the measure does not provide for further recalls of Russian arms reservists. In total, as explained by Serghei Shoigu, Minister of Defense of the Kremlin, the Russian reservists sent to the front are 87 thousand, out of a total of 300 thousand mobilized: “The war coordination of the units constituted is being completed in the training camps. The main efforts are focused on training in the field, on the ability to use communications, navigation and reconnaissance, over three thousand instructors who have gained combat experience during the special military operation were involved ”.

