The sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipeline in September 2022 was carried out by a team of divers using a 15m long chartered yacht called Andromeda. This is the reconstruction made by the Hamburg weekly ‘Der Spiegel’, which traced the route of the Andromeda starting from the port of Rostock, in Germany on September 6 up to the German island of Ruegen and finally to the Danish island of Christiansø, near at the site of the explosions of 26 September.

Read also

The questions concern the quantity of explosive used for the sabotage, probably consisting of several hundred kilograms of material, and all the diving equipment to be transported and against the relatively small size of the vessel. This has raised doubts about the possible participation of a second vessel in the operation.

According to the German weekly, one of the six crewmen was in possession of a false Bulgarian passport, but the authorities have yet to identify the nationality of the saboteurs and possibly link the action to a government. Recently, the New York Times attributed the sabotage to a ‘pro-Ukraine group’.

Quoting a Ruegen harbor master, Der Spiegel reconstructs that the group who chartered the Andromeda consisted of people dressed like ordinary sailors, who were seen carrying shopping bags full of provisions aboard the boat and talking a language that “seemed to him Polish or Czech”. It consisted of several men and a woman.

The Andromeda is a Bavaria C50, a sailboat produced by the German Bavaria Yachts. Inside she has five cabins and room for 11 people. She has a platform at the stern from which to dive for diving. At the site of the explosions, the Baltic Sea is about 80 meters deep, requiring specialized diving skills and special air tanks, one with a helium-oxygen mixture and one with pure oxygen, Der Spiegel says.

Each dive would have required the boat to stop for more than 3 hours in the stretch of sea concerned. Laying explosives on two pipelines 4km apart would probably have required four dives over a few days.

Not everything, however, appears linear in the reconstruction. Some experts consulted point out that such deep and prolonged dives would have required a decompression chamber for divers, and that this would not fit on a yacht. There are also doubts as to whether the space would have been sufficient to carry the required amount of explosives. The Danish and Swedish governments said the explosions were equivalent to the power of “several hundred kilograms of explosive” and some experts say up to 2,000 kilograms would have been needed.

“We have been presented with a piece of a puzzle. But we don’t know how big it is. Is it made up of 50, 500 or 5,000 pieces?” wondered Christian Moelling, head of the security and defense center of the Deutsche Gesellschaft fuer Auswaertige Politik, the German Council for Foreign Relations. “Was there a second boat? And someone carrying the explosives for someone else? That’s why I think there are pieces of the puzzle missing at the moment.” The chairman of the Bundestag’s intelligence oversight committee, Konstantin von Notz, urged the press “to be as cautious as possible with any conclusions at this time”.

It is very likely that the investigation – he told Die Zeit – “has to do with a state or quasi-state actor because it is very demanding to transport large quantities of explosives – we are now talking even two tons – without being noticed in the right place in the Baltic, transport them to a relevant depth in order to trigger more explosions in a controlled way”. And a terrorist action “backed by a state makes the hypothesis of false or misleading indications specially disseminated more plausible”.