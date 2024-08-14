Nord Stream Pipeline Sabotage: Germany Issues Arrest Warrant for Ukrainian Citizen

German authorities issued an arrest warrant in June for sabotaging the Nord Stream gas pipeline in September 2022 against a Ukrainian citizen living in Poland. This was reported today by German media ARD, Süddeutsche Zeitung and Die Zeit, according to which the suspect, named as Volodymyr Z., acted with the complicity of two other people, also Ukrainian citizens. According to the media, the investigation did not reveal any links between the suspects and the government in Kiev.