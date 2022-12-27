Nord Stream | NY Times: Russia investigates repair of blown Nord Stream gas pipeline

According to a source from the newspaper The New York Times, the repair of the gas pipeline that exploded in September would cost at least 470 million euros.

Gas company Nord Stream is investigating whether the gas pipeline that exploded in September could be repaired, says the newspaper The New York Times (NYT). Russia is the majority owner of Nord Stream.

According to the newspaper’s anonymous source, Nord Stream has found out how much it would cost to repair the pipe. According to one estimate, the price would be at least 470 million euros.

Russian consultants are also investigating how long the pipe can be exposed to seawater before it corrodes beyond repair.

The claim that Russia would figure out how to fix the pipeline is confusing. Russia is considered the main suspect in blowing up the gas pipelines. However, the explosion is still a mystery, and there is no evidence of Russian involvement.

The Swedish authorities who investigated the explosion have not revealed anything about the investigation.

Russian and Germany, the Nord Stream gas pipeline was blown up on September 26. In the explosion, both pipes of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline and one of the pipes of Nord Stream 2 were damaged.

Poland and Ukraine have directly blamed Russia for the explosion. No evidence has been presented. Russia, on the other hand, has also accused Britain without presenting any evidence.

The most likely factor is considered to be a governmental actor. At the explosion site, the pipe runs on the seabed at a depth of about 90 meters.

In an interview with The New York Times, a representative of Nord Stream refutes the “pig theory”, according to which the pipeline was blown up from the inside. Pipes are serviced with devices called pigs, which move in the pipeline with the power of compressed air or gas.

“Nonsense,” says the designer of the Nord Stream pipeline pig Stephan Harmsen for NYT. According to Harmsen, the pig couldn’t move in the pipe at the time of the explosion, because there was no gas flowing there.

In September, before the pipeline explosion, Russia had shut off gas from the pipeline for the time being. Russia’s motive is believed to have been, on the one hand, to blackmail Europe by causing an energy shortage, and on the other hand, to arouse uncertainty.

Motive the pipeline could also be blown up in Ukraine, NYT reminds. Without the pipeline, Russia will have fewer opportunities to sell natural gas to Europe and thus government revenues.

Ukraine, on the other hand, has been billing Russia for the gas that passed through its pipeline even this year.

Ukraine’s ability to destroy the pipeline, even in theory, is another matter. Ukraine does not have a port in the Baltic Sea. Ukraine’s only known submarine, the Soviet-era Zaporizhia, was seized by Russia in 2014 when it occupied Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula.