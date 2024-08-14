Nord Stream | Media: The German court issued a search warrant for a Ukrainian diver suspected of blowing up the Nord Stream gas pipelines

Nord Stream|The 44-year-old Ukrainian who was ordered to be arrested has lived in Poland and worked as a diver.

GermanyN The Federal Supreme Court (Bundesgerichtshof) has ordered the arrest of a Ukrainian man on suspicion of blowing up the Nord Stream gas pipelines, German media reports Die Zeit, ARD and Süddeutsche Zeitung in cooperation with four other European media.

The man ordered to be arrested is a 44-year-old diver who is suspected of exploding pipes. In addition, two Ukrainian diving school owners are suspected of involvement in the explosions.

The man, who worked as a diver, has previously lived in Poland near Warsaw. Germany has sent a request for official assistance to the Polish authorities, but the man’s location is currently unknown to the authorities.

Ukrainians are suspected to have been part of the six-person crew of the Andromeda sailboat that was moving above the detonation site.

of Die Zeit according to the Andromeda sailboat, it set off from Rostock, Germany in September 2022 and stopped in Germany, Denmark, Sweden and Poland before returning to Rostock.

At some point during the trip, the German authorities suspect that the boat’s crew installed explosives in the Nord Stream gas pipelines at a depth of about 80 meters. Researchers later found traces of HMX, or octogen explosive, on the deck of Andromeda.

The diver has been identified based on, among other things, witness statements and a picture from a German speed camera.

A Ukrainian car suspected of carrying supplies to blow up a boat is seen in a speed enforcement image taken on September 8, 2022, on the island of Rügen.

According to ARD, at least one witness in the port where the boat visited said that the crew of the boat spoke Ukrainian.

of ARD according to which the Polish authorities would have inspected the Andromeda in the port of Kołobrzeg. According to Die Zeit, the Andromeda crew gave the Poles suspected fake personal information during the inspection of the boat.

Germany has requested video footage from the time of the inspection from the Polish authorities, but according to the Poles, the video footage in question has already been removed earlier in accordance with the law’s deadlines, ARD says.

According to Die Zeit, the diver’s arrest warrant has been a difficult matter for the Polish government, as the construction of the Nord Stream pipeline has been opposed in Poland from the beginning.

According to Die Zeit, the 44-year-old man denies his involvement in the matter. The German Federal Court did not want to comment on the matter to the newspaper.

Under investigation no indications have been found that the Ukrainians acted under the instructions of the Ukrainian intelligence services or the armed forces, ARD says.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has previously denied Ukraine’s involvement in the explosions.

of ARD according to the German foreign intelligence service BND would have received intelligence information from Ukraine that is central to the investigation, on the condition that the information is not used as evidence in the trial in order to protect the source.

from Russia The Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines that transported gas to Germany were damaged in explosions in Bornholm waters on September 26, 2022.

Several countries started an investigation into the matter. Denmark and Sweden closed their investigations in February, but the German authorities have continued their investigations.