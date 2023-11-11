Nord Stream | Media: Behind the gas pipeline sabotage was a high-ranking Ukrainian officer

According to the information obtained by the newspapers, the pipes were blown up by a team of six, who used a rented sailing vessel and deep-sea diving equipment in the operation.

Ukrainian the colonel played an important role in blowing up the Nord Stream gas pipelines, they say The Washington Post and Der Spiegel -foliage.

The newspapers base their information on, for example, the information of Ukrainian and other European countries’ authorities. Roman Chervinskyi was characterized as the coordinator of the operation, whose shoulders included the logistics of sabotage.

However, Chervinskyi did not act alone, and according to the newspaper, he did not plan the operation. He received his orders from higher-ranking Ukrainian officers who reported to the general For Valery Zalužnyi.

Chervinskyi had previously focused, among other things, on resistance operations in areas occupied by Russia. He has previously served, among other things, in the ranks of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

Chervinskyi denied his guilt through his lawyers and said the claims were unfounded Russian propaganda. Representatives of the Ukrainian government did not comment on the newspaper’s claims. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has denied that Ukraine was behind the attack on the gas pipeline.

However, according to newspaper reports, the operation was planned in such a way that the president was not aware of it.

A year In June 2022, the Dutch Military Intelligence Service (MIVD) received information according to the papers, according to which Ukraine might be planning an attack on gas pipelines. The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) relayed to Zalužnyi that Washington was opposed to such an operation.

US officials believed that the plan had been abandoned. However, according to the information in the newspapers, it was only moved forward by three months.

Chervinskyi is currently under arrest in Kiev because he is accused of abuse of power. The case is related to a plot planned in July of last year, in which a Russian pilot was lured to defect to Ukraine. According to the authorities, Chervinskyi operated without permission, and with this, Russia learned the location of the Ukrainian airport.

Russia made an attack on the field, as a result of which one soldier was killed and 17 were wounded.

Chervinskyi calls his arrest and accusations political revenge related to his criticism of the Zelenskys and the presidential administration.

Chervinskyi has previously said publicly that he suspects Zelenskyi’s chief of staff Andri Jermak for spying Russia. According to Chervinskyi, there are other “moles” in the president’s administration.

“The operation aimed at recruiting a Russian pilot involved the SBU, the Air Force and Ukrainian special operations forces. The operation was approved by the commander of the armed forces Valeri Zalužnyi”, Chervinskyi answered in his written answer to the press.