Nord Stream | Expressen: The sailboat connected to the explosions was anchored in Sweden 12 days before the sabotage

The German sailboat Andromeda is suspected of being used in the explosion of the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

26.9. 21:45

Nord Stream Today, Tuesday, one year has passed since the explosion of the gas pipeline.

In August, it was reported that Saksalaislehti Spiegel and the public broadcasting company ZDF according to the information obtained by the journalists, the saboteurs had rented a sailboat named Andromeda from Rostock, Germany.

Swedish newspaper Expressen’s The sailing boat Andromeda, which was rented with the company, was anchored in the harbor in the Swedish province of Blekinge 12 days before the sabotage. Expressen has investigated the matter together with several German media, such as ARD’s Süddeutsche Zeitung and Die Zeit.

Expressen’s news is cited by the information agency TT, among others.

German researchers have already said that they found traces on the boat that indicated the use of explosives.

Expressen says that the authorities investigating the sabotage have concluded that the divers have descended from the boat and attached explosives to the gas pipes.

Witnesses and sources interviewed by Expressen say that the Andromeda was anchored in the small port of Sandhamn in southeast Blekinge. According to the newspaper’s information, the boat left Sandhamn around the 14th of September last year.

Polish authorities have said the boat docked in Kolobrzeg, Poland, on September 19, about a week before the explosions.

Gas pipeline sabotage has been investigated both jointly and separately by Swedish, Danish and German authorities.

The prosecutor leading the investigation in Sweden Mats Ljungqvist did not comment on the matter to Expressen.