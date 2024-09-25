Germany issues multiple arrest warrants in Nord Stream bombing case

Germany has issued several arrest warrants in connection with the explosions on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines. German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit also recalled the position of Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

According to the cabinet representative, this is a common thing in a state governed by the rule of law. A procedure must be carried out, a verdict is issued at the end, and then any statements can be made on this matter. It is specified that the investigation is being conducted by the German Prosecutor General’s Office. No additional details are given.

The Chancellor has always been clear about the attack on the Nord Stream pipeline, saying he wants to know who the people who carried out the attack were Steffen Hebestreitofficial representative of the German government

Scholz called for an impartial investigation into the sabotage

As before pointed out Hebestreit, the German Chancellor, has expressed several times his desire to know who is responsible for the attack on Nord Stream and has noted that those responsible must be punished. Scholz also called the prosecutor’s office to conduct an impartial investigation.

We call on all security agencies and the federal prosecutor’s office to conduct an investigation without regard to anyone. Nothing will be hidden. Olaf ScholzChancellor of Germany

In addition, the representative of the German cabinet said that the topic of blowing up gas pipelines is constantly on the agenda, including in contacts with Kiev. “We are negotiating with the Ukrainian side, and I think that the President of Ukraine [Владимир Зеленский] also made it publicly clear that his government had nothing to do with it [диверсиям] “No relation,” he said.

Photo: Swedish Coast Guard/AP

Meanwhile, the German magazine Der Spiegel, citing sources, wrote that the cost of the operation to blow up the gas pipelines was about 300 thousand dollars. According to the publication, the operation was financed from private sources. The action was sent for approval to the then commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian army, Valeriy Zaluzhny, who gave the green light. At the same time, the president of Ukraine was allegedly not informed about the situation, and US attempts to stop the sabotage also failed.

Related materials:

German Prosecutor General’s Office issues arrest warrant for Ukrainian suspected of blowing up gas pipelines

This became known in August. According to a joint investigation by the German publications Die Zeit, Süddeutsche Zeitung and ARD, three Ukrainian citizens working as diving instructors were involved in the terrorist attack on Nord Stream. The German Prosecutor General’s Office declined to comment on this.

As German media wrote, the Ukrainian whose arrest warrant was issued is named Vladimir Ts. Journalists managed to get through to him. It was noted that he began to deny involvement and then hung up.

The arrest of the Ukrainian is hampered by the fact that he was in Poland, but his current location is unknown. An arrest warrant was issued in June, but Poland has taken no action to detain the alleged criminal. As a result, Berlin suspects Warsaw of deliberately refusing to participate in the investigation.