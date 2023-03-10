Vwe are probably glorifying the past now. But weren’t those wonderful times when we could lie on the sofa in a comfortably warm living room on a Sunday afternoon and watch an old-fashioned pirate film, at best worried about whether there were still enough potato chips? Tempi passati. Nowadays, one no longer looks forward to the next adventure with Errol Flynn, but shivers to oneself because the gas bill hit like a broadside of nine-pounders or the wood pellet bunker is as empty as a German army ammunition depot. In addition, you now have to watch twenty-seven episodes more and more until the good guy finally wins, but that’s no longer guaranteed.

Since this week we have had an idea of ​​what the name of the next maritime series worm after “The Bridge – Transit to Death”, “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “The Swarm” could be: “The Saboteurs of the Baltic Sea”. In any case, the secrets surrounding the Nord Stream pipelines will be filmed. After all, not even John le Carré could have dreamed up a more exciting agent story. What a pity Richard Burton and Sean Connery are no longer alive and Clint Eastwood isn’t quite as flexible.

With Ursula Andress as diving doctor

We would sink breathless in the cinema seat if the three warhorses sailed across the stormy Baltic Sea at night, laid a few monster mines in the depths and then pressed the red button on their yacht with a vodka martini while Ursula Andress, as a diving doctor, feels their pulse .

The fact that it was the good guys who blew the pipe out of the evil realm should of course only come out at the end of a movie like this. Before that, there should be at least as many suspects as in the actual case that captivates us all. And definitely a “false flag operation”, which has already found its way into the German vocabulary. But which of our non-floating units could show up on the silver screen under false flags? Of course, the “Gorch Fock”! This could be renamed “Monkfish” for the filming. Count Luckner, the “Emperor’s Pirate”, also liked to deceive his opponents with false colours.







A cameo appearance for Robert Habeck

The use of our sabotage training ship would enable a cameo appearance by Robert Habeck, who has relevant experience in deception. Under the fluffy flag of the German understander, the chancellor’s pirate managed to sneak into the cabinet and then to the top of the opinion polls. Now that even the yellow privateer can hardly stop him, Habeck, grinning broadly like Jack Sparrow, hoists the Jolly Roger and lets his Green Pearl blast one broadside after the other into our defenseless dinghies. Ban on gas heating, ban on oil heating, ban on burners, compulsory insulation – you’re starting to wonder if you wouldn’t rather live in Russia.

Why doesn’t anyone suspect the Greens of turning the gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea into retreats for endangered fish species? The Greens already ordered us to go cold turkey when it came to nuclear power. And they want to prevent a return to gas at all costs. Other generals also burned their own ships to convince their troops that there could be no retreat. Nowadays, all you have to do is blow up an underwater pipeline. The Greens now have enough specialists in weapons technology. Mr Hofreiter, where were you on the night of September 25th to 26th, 2022?







Gerhard Schröder could take on two roles

But back to the film project. The Flying Dutchman and the Klabautermann should also appear so that there is a chance of winning as many Oscars as the highly superfluous remake of “Nothing New in the West”. A single state actor could easily take on both roles: Gerhard Schröder. He has been sailing under a false flag since at least his retirement, but at least with a real flag.