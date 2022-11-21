Nord Stream | BBC film crew: 96-tonne piece of the Nord Stream pipe twisted more than 150 meters from the explosion site

The concrete-covered parts of the pipeline could have been displaced either by the explosion or by gas pressure.

September The series of explosions of the Nord Stream gas pipeline has caused quite a bit of destruction at the bottom of the Baltic Sea, according to the video footage recently shot by the British broadcasting company BBC. BBC producer Kostas Kallergis published a message thread about the details on the community service Twitter on Monday.

The BBC’s Europe reporter was on the sea trip Katya Adler and a Norwegian specialist in diving robots Trond Larsen. His robots photographed destruction at a depth of 70–80 meters in the Swedish economic zone. The area of ​​destruction was mapped with the same plotting sonar to get an overall picture.

Based on the material, a 48 meter long piece of gas pipe has been torn off from the second pipeline of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline pair. This corresponds to the data published by the Russian-majority Nord Stream company at the beginning of November.

According to the company, at the location of the section that has torn off, there are two five-meter-deep explosion pits, between which the pipe has detached.

the BBC according to recent mapping, the section of the pipe in question consists of four 12-meter pipe elements, i.e. its length is 48 meters. The section has apparently torn off from the welding seams near the explosive devices.

The diameter of the pipe is 120 centimeters. The thick surface-treated steel pipe is coated with a 6-11 cm thick reinforced concrete shell. One element weighs 24 tons, so the weight of the broken piece is 96 tons.

This 48 meter long piece of gas pipe is currently more than 150 meters away from the explosion site. It is bent in the middle into a v-shape.

More than two hundred meters away, one more pipe element or a piece of it was found standing upright at the bottom. The image from the robot camera shows a part of the pipe about five meters long, the end has sunk to the bottom or the element has broken and only part of the pipe is inside the bottom sediment.

Allergic writes that he published the material on Twitter to get expert comments for evaluating the events. It is unclear, for example, whether the heavy pipe elements have moved far from the explosion site due to the explosion, the pressure of the gas in the pipe, or both.

Both pipes of the Nord Stream I gas line and the second pipe of the Nord Stream II line were destroyed in four explosions in the territorial waters of Denmark and Sweden near Bornholm on September 26. Another pipe of the Nord Stream II line is intact but not in use.

Nord Stream 1 was put into operation in 2011, Nord Stream II had just been completed at the time of the explosions and was full of pressurized gas, but it was waiting for an operating permit from the German authorities. Undersea pipes took Russian natural gas to Germany.

Swedish the security police Säpo and the Swedish prosecutor’s office said on Friday that the explosions were “gross sabotage”. Western commentators have suspected Russia of the act. Russia blamed the act first on the United States and later on Britain.

On Friday, the BBC published a report from the filming trip. According to it, the Swedish and Danish navies and the Danish intelligence machine closely monitored the group’s work at sea in Sweden’s economic zone. In addition, a Russian supply ship appeared on the scene.

It is apparently the 90-meter supply vessel Nefrit, which previously served Norwegian oil rigs. The ship is currently owned by a St. Petersburg company and it is known to have been used in the Nord Stream company’s investigations at explosion sites. The Russian gas company Gazprom is the main shareholder of the Nord Stream company.

Vesselfinder website according to Nefrit last sailed from Kaliningrad last Friday. Marinetrafic website it was close to the site of three explosions on Monday evening, about 40 nautical miles (74 kilometers) northeast of Bornholm, according to.

The destruction was first investigated by Swedish and Danish authorities together with German experts. The Swedish newspaper Expressen filmed one explosion site with an underwater camera in October.