One of the most significant geopolitical disputes in recent years has been building in the waters of the Baltic Sea.

This is the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, the second phase of an energy megaproject that aims to increase the Russian natural gas that reaches Germany and from there to other European countries.

But far from being a bilateral issue between Moscow and Berlin, the underwater gas pipeline has generated the rejection of the United States, has divided the European Union, Eastern Europe in suspense and is criticized by environmentalists.

Although each country involved has its own interests, in general two camps can be distinguished. On the one hand, there are those who consider that Nord Stream 2 is above all a commercial project that will contribute to the security and energy diversification of Europe. On the other, there are those who assure that it will generate a negative dependence on Moscow, especially at a time when the relationship is in crisis after the poisoning in Russia of Alexei Navalny, an opposition leader in that country.

Last year, Navalny recovered from the poisoning at a hospital in Berlin, after which he decided to return to his home country, where he was arrested and sentenced to three and a half years in jail.

His case led the European Union to impose sanctions to Russian officials, while Moscow – which denies any responsibility in the poisoning – he expelled three diplomats from Germany, Sweden and Poland.

Germany responded Monday by declaring an official at the Russian embassy in Berlin “persona non grata”, while Poland and Sweden made similar decisions.

The proponents of the project

On the defending side of Nord Stream 2 is, to begin with, the Russian Government. President Vladimir Putin assured in December, at his annual press conference, that Nord Stream 2 is “without a doubt a project that is absolutely beneficial for the entire economy of Europe.”

Nord Stream 2 is financed by six companies, mainly the Russian state Gazprom, but also five European companies: OMV, Wintershall Dea, Engie, Uniper and Shell. The project estimates to transport enough gas to supply 26 million households.

Its defenders also say that it will do so directly, without the need for transit countries, which has nevertheless generated the discontent of nations such as Ukraine, strategically located between Russia and the EU and traditionally a country through which the country passes. Russian gas.

The German authorities also defend the project. They see it primarily as a commercial one and have said that it should be separated from the current diplomatic disputes with Russia, for example in the Navalny case.

However, they are also aware that it offers the possibility of maintaining open communication channels with the Government in Moscow.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who is the German head of state, said for example this month that energy relations with Moscow are “almost the last bridge between Russia and Europe”, adding that “destroying bridges is not a sign of strength” .

Merkel also defends this dialogue with Russia as a “diplomatic duty”, despite the tense relations. This is, by the way, a theme that has been constant in his government: Merkel speaks Russian and Putin speaks German. They are two of the longest-lived leaders on the continent and they know each other well. For Merkel, talking to Putin is a “strategic” decision, not only on bilateral issues but also to discuss international crises such as Libya or Syria.

But opposition politicians in Germany have called for the chancellor to stop the pipeline immediately in protest of Russia’s treatment of Navalny. And this request has been joined by the media such as the magazine ‘Der Spiegel’.

A recent editorial The publication, one of the most influential in the country, defined the gas pipeline as “Germany’s greatest foreign policy embarrassment.”

‘Der Spiegel’ claimed that Germany “is isolating itself in Europe, it is alienating the United States and the political costs would be too high if it completes the project.”

And he added that “it is an affirmation for critics who see Germany as a hegemonic country with two faces, which speaks of European values ​​but imposes its own interests.”

The magazine also briefly mentioned another point that in Germany has proven particularly problematic: the fact that Merkel’s predecessor in the Chancellery, Gerhard Schroeder, is not only a personal friend of Putin but also the chairman of the shareholders’ meeting of Nord Stream.

Energy threat?

In Europe there are more critics than defenders of the project. The vast majority of European parliamentarians, for example, voted in January for a resolution non-binding requesting the stop of the gas pipeline “once and for all”.

Skepticism has also been joined by several countries of the bloc. Poland and Lithuania, for example, they described it as a threat to their energy security.

And even France, which normally acts in tandem with Berlin on the continental level, has shown its reluctance. The Minister of European Affairs, Clement Beaune, assured that his country has the “major doubts”About the gas pipeline and confirmed that Paris wanted Germany to leave it.

French President Emmanuel Macron presented a less direct tone after his meeting with Merkel in early February, assuring that “nothing can be said about this project, which is almost finished, without very close coordination between Germany and France.” .

But beyond the doubts at the energy level, Nord Stream is also becoming a problem for Europe in the face of the relaunch of the relationship with Washington after the election of Joe Biden.

The arrival of the new president was greeted with hope in Europe, but among the still critical points in the relationship is Nord Stream 2, which Donald Trump opposed and which Biden opposes.

The Congress The United States also views the underwater gas pipeline with skepticism, whose construction had to be suspended in December 2019 after US sanctions that were rejected by Moscow and Berlin, as well as the European Union.

In particular, Washington believes that the gas pipeline would increase Russian influence over Europe and negatively affect both the continent’s energy security and the gas market in Eastern Europe. But there are also commercial interests of their own, as the United States wants to open the European market to its liquefied natural gas.

In January, President Biden asserted that Nord Stream is “a bad deal for Europe”And said he would review the restrictions imposed by Trump.

Despite criticism, the project operator recently announced that it would resume work to lay the subsea pipelines, adding that 94 percent are finished and there are only about 150 kilometers to go.

It is a short distance for a large project, one of the marine gas pipelines longest in the world which, even when it is finished, will not cease to generate controversy on both sides of the Atlantic.