The pipe-laying vessel “Akademik Chersky” left the German port of Mukran, where it spent several months in anchorage. This follows from the data of the service for tracking the movements of ships Marine Traffic…

Mukran is the main logistics hub of Nord Stream 2. This is where the pipes for the gas pipeline are stored.

According to the Marine Traffic portal, the ship departed from the port and stopped. At the same time, the final point of arrival is also marked Mukran.

On September 17, it became known that the Russian supply vessel “Ivan Sidorenko” had arrived from St. Petersburg to the German port. According to media reports, it delivered pipes for the construction of Nord Stream 2.

The gas pipeline is being built from Russia to Germany along the bottom of the Baltic Sea. Due to the US sanctions introduced in December, the construction of SP-2 was temporarily suspended, as the Swiss company All Seas was forced to withdraw its pipe-laying vessels from the Baltic.

At the same time, the gas pipeline is almost completed, it remains to lay 160 km of pipes.

On October 1, it became known that Denmark allowed the operation of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline on its continental shelf.