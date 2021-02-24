The German gas company Wintershall Dea, Gazprom’s partner in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, has announced the completion of investments in it. Such information is provided in the report for the fourth quarter and 2020, which is referenced by TASS…

In total, the company spent $ 730 million. Payments on the loan, as indicated in the document, are completed before the revision of the US sanctions law, which means that they do not fall under it.

Related materials Came to their senses The West has decided to abandon oil and gas and has already found a replacement for them. Is Russia ready for this?

According to the authors of the report, US pressure will affect the timing of the implementation of Nord Stream 2. An example is the sanctions imposed on the pipe-laying barge Fortuna, which is currently operating in Danish waters.

Separately, the company described the situation around the fine issued by the Polish regulator UOKiK. Wintershall Dea disagrees with him, and the appeal could take three to five years.

Earlier it became known that at least 18 European companies withdrew from the Nord Stream 2 project after the threat of US sanctions. State Department spokesman Ned Price indicated that the strategy to counter the pipeline is working well and that the measures taken against the project are effective.

The German reinsurance company Munich Re Syndicate was one of the last to refuse to cooperate with the project. According to Reuters, the reason for this decision was the sanctions.

Gazprom expects that the construction of the gas pipeline will be completed by the end of this year. However, the company does not exclude that the project will fail.