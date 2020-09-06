A.n a sunny autumn day, Gerhard Schröder receives his good friend Vladimir Putin for the final time as Federal Chancellor in Berlin. It’s September 8, 2005, and the overall election will happen in ten days. Earlier than an impending change of energy, the 2 males wish to seal their large unifying undertaking on today: the development of a pipeline between Russia and Germany on the backside of the Baltic Sea.

“This cooperation just isn’t directed towards anybody, however serves German pursuits and serves Russian pursuits,” says Schröder. “I do not see what might be improper with that.”

Later that day, as traditional throughout election campaigns, Vladimir Putin additionally visits the challenger, Angela Merkel.