So far, experts assumed that enormous amounts of explosives must have destroyed the Nord Stream pipelines. That doesn’t seem to apply to both tubes.

Munich – The explosions on the Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea last September are still a big mystery. The investigation is ongoing, but apart from conjectures as to who is responsible for the attack, there is almost nothing conclusive. Most recently, a new trail led to Poland.

Until now, no one knew what it looked like at the scene. But thanks to an international research team from RTL, the Danish television channel TV2, the Danish newspaper Extra Bladet and the French newspaper Liberation there are for the first time images of the ruptured Nord Stream 2 pipeline on the seabed. “There is almost no information about this explosion site. We don’t really know anything,” said Danish intelligence expert Oliver Alexander, who accompanied the search on the Baltic Sea, on the trip.

Nord Stream 2 significantly less damaged than Nord Stream 1

About an hour later, the team finally found the spot and lowered a submersible drone from the Norwegian company Blueye off the coast of the Danish island of Bornholm. You just didn’t get exclusive recordings in a video on n-tv but also a valuable insight: the damage was nowhere near as bad as that of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which detonated eighty kilometers to the north hours later.

Bubbles and eddies can be seen on the water surface above a gas leak in the Baltic Sea in this photo provided by the Danish Armed Forces. © Rune Dyrholm/dpa

The images show that the northern part of the pipeline is about five meters high, while the southern part lies almost undamaged on the bottom of the Baltic Sea. The tube is only broken at one point. The conclusion: the explosion could not have been caused by hundreds of kilograms of explosives. “We should have found broken concrete, scratched metal, burn marks and burst pipes everywhere, which we don’t have,” Alexander told n-tv.

Nord Stream 2: Small amount of explosives must have caused explosion

Experts had previously assumed that only significant amounts of explosives could cause the destruction. The theory seems disproved. Because even experts who viewed the new recordings confirmed a smaller amount. “It was a small explosive device. To me it clearly looks like a shaped charge,” said Danish ex-military and explosives expert Niels Kamp.

In the case of shaped charges, the explosive is arranged in such a way that the energy is bundled and so less explosive is required for a violent explosion. In the military, shaped charges are used in armor-piercing ammunition. The advantage: The explosive charge can be attached more easily at a depth of 80 meters. It also requires fewer people. Not only Russia is suspected of having destroyed the pipeline, traces also lead to Ukraine. (mt)

