The German Federal Network Agency (BNetzA) will not be able to certify the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the first half of 2022, the completion of the process is delayed by at least six months. This is reported with reference to the data of the regulator RIA News…

The certification of the pipeline operator Nord Stream 2 AG, which was to be completed no later than January 8, 2022, was suspended in mid-November. After that, the company announced that it intends to create an independent subsidiary in Germany, which will receive all the assets and management rights.

The head of BNetzA, Jochen Hohmann, indicated that the agency did not receive the documents necessary to consider the request a month later.

Earlier, the deputy chairman of the Free Democratic Party faction in the Bundestag, Alexander Graf Lambsdorff, noted that Nord Stream 2 will be connected to the European gas distribution network no earlier than September 2022.

After BNetzA certification, the documents must go to the European Commission, which will have two months to make a decision. However, if necessary, the process can be extended for another two months.

Earlier it became known that gas reserves in German gas storage facilities fell to 59 percent, which is the lowest value for many years. In turn, Gazprom indicates that almost a third of the volume of fuel supplied this year has already been raised from European storage facilities.