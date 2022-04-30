Home page politics

Of: Catherine Reikowski

Manuela Schwesig (SPD), Prime Minister of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. © Jens Büttner/dpa

Manuela Schwesig (SPD) is asked to resign from the CDU. The CDU foreign policy expert Norbert Röttgen considers it “impossible” that she remains in office.

Berlin – Manuela Schwesig (SPD) is to resign as Prime Minister of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania: this is what several members of the CDU are demanding. “The allegations against Manuela Schwesig weigh heavily,” said CDU General Secretary Mario Czaja world on Sunday. “Should they come true, they would have caused serious damage to their office.” It is about allegations in connection with the Baltic Sea pipeline Nord Stream-2.

Czaja demanded that Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) clarify the Kremlin’s influence on his party’s politics. “A Prime Minister who allows herself to be controlled by a foreign state is not acceptable,” he said. Schwesig is accused of being too open to demands from Russia.

Manuela Schwesig/Nordstream 2: Röttgen (CDU) demands resignation

The CDU foreign policy expert Norbert Röttgen also made a clear statement. It was “completely impossible that Mrs. Schwesig stays in office”. At the center of the new allegations: the main file for the establishment of the controversial state-owned environmental foundation in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania is said to have disappeared. A report of world on Sunday According to the report, the disappearance of the files means that it is no longer possible to understand to what extent and with which methods Russia influenced the policy of the state government in Schwerin in connection with the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project.

Hannes Damm, spokesman on energy policy for the Greens in the state parliament, said he was “stunned” by the disappearance of the main file on the founding of the foundation. “It raises a lot of new questions,” he said. Czaja also expressed the demands for resignation on the occasion of this report of the world on Sunday.

Manuela Schwesig/Nordstream 2: Allegations by the Greens, CDU and FDP to the environmental foundation

Schwesig has been criticized for a long time. Both the Greens and the CDU and FDP accuse the state government they lead – until mid-November in a coalition with the CDU and since then in an alliance with the left – of policies that are too pro-Russian. In particular, it is about the controversial state-owned Climate and Environmental Foundation of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

This helped in 2021 through covert business activities to complete the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea pipeline, which will not be put into operation due to the Russian attack on Ukraine. According to media reports, the pipeline company Nord Stream 2 AG exerted a strong influence on the state government when the foundation was established.

From May onwards, the processes surrounding the foundation will occupy an investigative committee in the Schwerin state parliament, which the CDU, Greens and FDP have set in motion.