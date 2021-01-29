M.Please do not link the actions of the Russian state power against the opposition politician Alexej Navalnyj to the question of whether the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline should be completed or not – one has nothing to do with the other. In the past few days, both the SPD chairman Norbert Walter-Borjans and the new CDU chairman Armin Laschet have argued.

Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder is also in favor of completing Nord Stream 2. Shortly after the poison attack on Navalnyj in the summer of last year, he warned against “moral rigorism” in the debate about the pipeline. In a way, the three men are right: a permanent halt to the project would neither change the repressive nature of the Russian regime nor bring Navalnyj freedom; and if Germany only wanted to import energy from countries with a reasonably decent human rights situation, then it would have a big problem.

Circumventing Ukraine

But the three of them are deliberately ignoring the topic, like almost all supporters of Nord Stream 2 in Germany, including the Chancellor. “A Russian gas molecule remains a Russian gas molecule, regardless of whether it comes via Ukraine or via the Baltic Sea,” said Angela Merkel two years ago at the Munich Security Conference. This sentence is undoubtedly correct, but meaningless in this context. In contrast to the Navalnyj case, it has nothing to do with the political arguments against Nord Stream 2. It is not a question of whether Germany should continue to import Russian gas until the planned phase-out from fossil energy production, but rather the political risks and side effects with which it does so.

The EU has done a lot to reduce them since the Russian leadership showed Western Europeans through the first gas dispute with Ukraine in winter 2005/06 that they were ready to use their country’s raw materials as a political weapon. Europe has drawn the right conclusions from this: it has since significantly reduced its dependence on Russian gas – without significantly reducing imports from Russia. This goal was achieved by expanding and converting the gas infrastructure, which enables a quick switch to other sources of supply. Nord Stream 2 is again shifting the balance in favor of Russia.

It is not that Europe’s dependence on Russian gas would necessarily grow again. But the new pipeline will only make economic sense if Germany and the EU buy significantly more Russian gas in the future. The existing pipeline capacities between Russia and Europe are already not being used to full capacity.

If the import does not grow, Nord Stream 2 can fulfill the geopolitical function that is the real reason for building the pipeline: Russia can then transport its gas to the EU, bypassing Ukraine.

A serious mistake

Ukraine is not only losing significant revenue, but above all political and military security. As long as the regime in Moscow is economically dependent on Russia’s most important export goods flowing smoothly through Ukraine, it is unlikely that it will escalate its hybrid war against the country politically or militarily. If this dependency disappears, Vladimir Putin and his people have a free hand.

Either way, the Kremlin wins: If the Europeans buy more gas, they increase their financial contribution to stabilizing its corruption-based regime; If the previous gas volume remains unchanged, additional Nord Stream capacities will make Ukraine superfluous as a transit country. Moscow would then have a lever to destabilize them, which would have a direct impact on the security of EU and NATO members in Eastern Europe.

The fact that Russia and Ukraine concluded a new transit agreement in 2019 under EU mediation does not change that. First, from a Russian perspective, the agreement, which expires in 2024, only bridges the time until Nord Stream 2 is operational. Second, after the experience of the past few years, Moscow’s loyalty to the treaty is questionable.

Even if one were cynical enough to ignore all ethical questions in relation to a regime like the Russian one, and even if one leaves aside how dubious this pipeline is from an ecological and climate policy perspective, there is nothing to be said for granting such advantages to a large neighbor without necessity who is as aggressive as Putin’s Russia.

Nord Stream 2 worsens the position of Germany and the EU in relation to a state that is in open opposition to our free society. Berlin’s support for this project was therefore a grave mistake long before the poison attack on Alexej Navalnyj and the current repression. His fall could be a good reason to say stop at the last second.