One of the players who has most excited the Boca world is the Armenian Norberto Briasco, a player who has fulfilled his dream of being at Xeneize and who will be one of the leaders in the club’s forward position.
After an emotional presentation at the Bombonera, where Briasco signed his contract accompanied by his entire family who could not bear the tears of seeing him fulfill one of his biggest dreams, it was how the new “Norby” cycle began. After signing the contract, the player placed himself under the command of Miguel Ángel Russo, and both he and Esteban Rolón were fully acquainted with the Boca venue and trained for the first time with their new teammates.
His contract is stipulated for the next 4 and a half years, where the transaction was made for a total of 3.5 million dollars (80% of the pass). The 25-year-old player arrives with a very big commitment because last semester Boca suffered a lot due to the lack of a goal, so the forward will be one of those responsible for giving joy to all the fans.
Norberto Briasco is so happy that he wants to make his debut at the Bombonera and give everything for the Azul y Oro: “I am going to give myself 100% as it deserves this shirt that is so gigantic. It will give everything, with so much effort I have arrived at this huge club, I hope that I do very well and adapt as quickly as possible. It is a dream for me wear this shirt. I’m happy to be here and to be able to enjoy what this club is “declared the player.
Now everything will depend on him to succeed in the club of his life, where Boca fans have already let him see their support because in a free time he had, the player was received by a number of fans when he was in the city from Marcos Paz: “That from the hand of Norby Briasco, we are all going to turn around”, were the songs that were heard.
The new Xeneize striker He added a total of 78 meetings with Huracán, scoring the amount of 10 goals. Briasco is an Armenian national and has already played the Qualifiers for Qatar 2022, so he will surely be one of the absent players that the club has when it comes to FIFA dates.
