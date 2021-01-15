Norbert Röttgen will soon be called “CDU Chairman”. On Saturday he speaks to the delegates. He no longer sees himself as an outsider in the race.

Robert Roettgen * is one of the three promising candidates who will be announced on Saturday (January 16) on the CDU party congress * fight for party leadership.

is one of the three promising candidates who will be announced on Saturday (January 16) on the fight for party leadership. The CDU * -Politician is best known for its foreign policy expertise.

is best known for its foreign policy expertise. In the end, Röttgen repeatedly emphasized, not one “Warehouse” to be assigned to the party.

to be assigned to the party. This News ticker is updated regularly.

Update from January 15th, 2020, 10:22 p.m.: The first day of the CDU party congress is over, the technology played along. Before choosing the new one CDU chairmanship After the speeches and greetings, however, no tendencies became clear as to whether the choice could fall on Norbert Röttgen – or one of his competitors. The vote is eagerly awaited, also because the delegates may vote differently at home alone than at a major event. We’ll continue to ticker at this point tomorrow – then with all the news about the election of the chairman.

Norbert Röttgen’s candidacy for the CDU chairmanship: He was long considered an outsider, but caught up

First report from January 15th, 2020, 4.43 p.m.: Berlin – He has long been considered an outsider in the race for CDU chairmanship, but according to surveys he did at least one final sport of equal standing: According to ARD “Germany trend” was Norbert Röttgen * last on par with his competitor Armin Laschet and a little behind Friedrich Merz. But the polls will not take place among the 1001 delegates who will vote on Saturday about who will be the new chairman of the CDU of Germany becomes. Nobert Röttgen himself still expects good chances.

When asked on Deutschlandfunk whether he was an outsider, Röttgen replied on Monday: “That was me, but I think there is no longer any doubt that this is not the case.” Röttgen further: “I’ve caught up tremendously.” His encouragement in the CDU be great.

Norbert Röttgen at the CDU party congress – The foreign politician should speak as the third party

He will be at the on Saturday CDU party congress deliver his speech as a third party. After that, the Delegates Vote in “digital voting booths”, followed by the legal protection of the Result a postal vote. The official result should be available on January 22nd. But the digital result should be announced on Saturday.

The Foreign politician was the first to announce his candidacy to succeed Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer in February. Röttgen was born in Meckenheim in the Rhineland in 1965. He studied law and joined the CDU in 1982. For a while he was chairman of the Junge Union Nordrhein-Westfalen. He has been in the German Bundestag. For example, he worked there as the legal policy spokesman for the Union parliamentary group, and in 2009 he was appointed Environment Minister. Röttgen has been since 2014 Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee.

Norbert Röttgen: He often speaks about the areas of foreign policy and the environment

Röttgen is very active on Twitter. On his account, he often gives statements and assessments on the foreign policy situation, such as the attack on the Capitol. In the Corona year 2020 he was able to use his expertise as Foreign politician profile in the media again and again.

Last night was neither a riot nor a coup. It was the result of the President-in-Office’s call that #Capitol to storm. This is not a coup because it was not about overthrowing the government. But it is more than riot when the president incites the people. https://t.co/b3qAYfhxbi – Norbert Röttgen (@n_roettgen) January 7, 2021

Brought on Wednesday Röttgen one party then raised against himself domestically: he spoke out against one FDP government participation after the federal election in autumn. “The FDP is responsible for a historical failure in that it refused a new beginning and government responsibility after two large coalitions,” said Röttgen Augsburger Allgemeine. “You cannot rely on a party that sometimes wants to govern and then doesn’t.” The First Parliamentary Managing Director of the FDP, Marco Buschmann, countered on Twitter: “Röttgen always loses a debate about responsibility.” Buschmann also goes into Röttgen’s lost state elections in 2012 in North Rhine-Westphalia and his subsequent expulsion as minister Angela Merkel.

Röttgen recently commented on these points on n-tv “early start”: “I learned from this mistake, I suffered a defeat and I got up again.” Röttgen also agreed “Camp thoughts” a rebuff: “I address every delegate.” He continued: “I am not a camp and we are not allowed in camps in the CDU think. That is the beginning of the end. “

CDU party congress: Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer does not want to interfere

The outgoing CDU chairwoman *, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, did not want to interfere in the candidate race and make a clear recommendation for the election. “When it comes to the election of the new party leader, I was and will remain neutral,” she told the German Press Agency. There was a fair competition with three very good candidates. Running alongside Röttgen Friedrich Merz and Armin Laschet. (cibo) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.

List of rubric lists: © Michael Kappeler / dpa