At ten past six on Monday evening, the first twenty holidaymakers repatriated from Slovenia got off the bus in Almelo. The country was ravaged in recent days by heavy rain showers that killed four people, including two Dutch people from Gouda. Among the returned travelers is also the Poort family from Oldenzaal. “The tent floated away with its contents.”

#Norbert #returned #Slovenia #heavy #weather #garbage #bag #stuff